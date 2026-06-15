Ireland may not be at this World Cup, but the League of Ireland still has a story worth following.

For supporters of the domestic game, the tournament is not only about the usual favourites, global stars and headline fixtures. It is also a chance to see players connected to Irish football step onto the biggest stage in the sport.

That angle matters. The League of Ireland is often judged through attendances, European results or transfer value, but international recognition is another measure of progress. When players based in Ireland are selected for World Cup squads, it reflects well on the league and its clubs.

Joseph Anang gives St Pat’s a World Cup storyline

The clearest League of Ireland World Cup link is Joseph Anang. The St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper was included in Ghana’s 26-man squad, creating a notable moment for the Inchicore club. A World Cup call-up for a player based at Richmond Park is rare, giving St Pat’s supporters a direct interest in Ghana’s campaign.

Anang’s route is also a reminder that careers rarely move in straight lines. Having come through the West Ham United system and previously spent time on loan, he has built a strong profile in Ireland. Regular senior football has clearly helped him build rhythm, confidence and reputation.

Whether Anang starts matches or serves as part of Ghana’s goalkeeping group, the selection itself is significant. It shows that the domestic competition can still provide a platform for players with international ambitions.

Pico Lopes remains one of the league’s great international stories

Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes offers another strong League of Ireland connection. The Shamrock Rovers defender is part of one of football’s best modern international stories, with Cape Verde reaching the World Cup for the first time. Born in Ireland and developed through the local football pathway, Lopes has become a key figure for Cape Verde while continuing to represent one of the biggest clubs in the Irish game.

His journey is different from Anang’s, but just as important. Lopes is a long-serving League of Ireland figure, shaped by years of domestic football, European qualifiers, title races and pressure games with Shamrock Rovers.

Cape Verde’s qualification has already been framed as a historic achievement, and Lopes gives Irish supporters a personal link to that story. It is rare for a League of Ireland regular to be involved in a World Cup group-stage campaign, and even rarer for that player to carry such a deep connection with an Irish club.

Why this matters for Irish football followers

For Sports News Ireland readers, this is the kind of World Cup angle that goes beyond standard match previews. Ireland’s absence from the tournament is disappointing, but the domestic league still has representation through stories worth tracking. Fans will follow the world cup favourites, team sheets and knockout possibilities, yet Anang and Lopes bring the tournament closer to home.

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From a football perspective, the better story is still the same: two League of Ireland players can help keep local interest alive during a World Cup without the Republic of Ireland.

What to watch during the tournament

For Anang, the question is whether he can move closer to minutes with Ghana or use the tournament environment to strengthen his standing within the national setup. Even if he does not start, training daily at World Cup level can be valuable when he returns to club football.

For Lopes, the focus is different. Cape Verde are one of the stories of the tournament, and their matches should attract neutral interest. Lopes’ defensive experience, leadership and composure will matter if Cape Verde are to stay competitive. Shamrock Rovers fans know his strengths well: organisation, resilience and the ability to handle pressure.

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The World Cup will still be dominated by the biggest nations and the biggest names. But for Irish football, the presence of League of Ireland figures adds a smaller, more local storyline that deserves attention. Anang and Lopes show that the domestic game can still reach global tournaments, even in different ways.

That may not soften the frustration of Ireland missing out, but it gives supporters something tangible to follow. When the tournament begins, League of Ireland fans will not just be watching from the outside. Through St Patrick’s Athletic, Shamrock Rovers, Ghana and Cape Verde, the domestic game will have a place in the wider World Cup conversation

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