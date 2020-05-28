Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race was originally set to take place on May 3rd. In fact, it was to be the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985.

Sports director for the Dutch Grand Prix, Jan Lammers said, “We were completely ready for this race and we still are”. Mr Lammers continued, “We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year. Formula 1 and Dutch Grand Prix officials said they had discussed whether to reschedule the meeting for later in the year with no fans but came to the conclusion that they would like to celebrate the moment and return of Formula in Zandvoort together with racing fans.

BBC Sport say that F1 officials are still trying to bring a programme together for the remainder of the season. Two races in the UK at Silverstone have already been planned an agreed on, depending on quarantine rules by government. Belgium have said they are hopeful of hosting a Grand Prix, I reported earlier this month this expected to take place on August 30th at Spa-Francorchamps.

In addition other Formula 1 that are potential hosts for Formula 1 races include Spain, Italy, Hungary and France. Germany’s track in Hockenheim which is not on the original schedule will remain on standby in case there is another slot for a race which other racing tracks can’t fill. BBC say that each of the 10 teams will be limited to a maximum of 80 each.