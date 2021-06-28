12-Year-Old Emer McKee Smashes her own 5k record

Meet Emer McKee, the fastest 12-year-old on the planet🏃‍♀You only thought your 5km was fast 😳 pic.twitter.com/TDBTuWdEFj — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) April 30, 2021

12- year-old Emer McKee has recently smashed her own record for fastest 5km in her own age group on Sunday.

Mckee, who runs for her native Belfast club Willowfield Harriers, has smashed her own record by an incredible 13 seconds.

The 12-year-old fitness starlet finished her last 5km in a remarkable 16:27 at the Lisburn Festival of Running at the weekend.

This is after McKee (12), set the record for road running in her age group at the Down Royal Racecourse situated in Northern Ireland in April. Setting her race time at a sharp 16 minutes and 40 seconds.

While speaking to the BBC after her first set record, McKee admitted she endures the pain associated with running but carries on for the memories she makes along the way.

“Normally I’m just running as fast as I can and just waiting for it to be over,” she said.

“I started doing Parkruns and I then joined the running club when I was nine and everybody there was really nice and supportive and friendly”.

She went onto state how it’s more than the running that keeps her so motivated to improve.

“All my coaches have helped me to just keep at it. I think what I love most about running is that I get to run with loads of my friends in the running club,” she said.

McKee joined her current club Wllowfield Harriers at the age of nine.

Her mother Catherine, could not be happier with her daughter’s success.

When her daughter first broke a world record, she admitted she was “bursting with pride”.

“She’s so determined and so motivated and she just gets out there in all weather,” she said.

Emer broke the original 5km record of 17 minutes and 16 seconds in Florida by Annabella Veltcheva in early 2017.

