Ireland and England will face off in three one day internationals after the English Cricket Board gave the green lights for the games to be played.

England, who are the cricket World Champions, after beating New Zealand in 2019, will play Andy Balbirinie’s side in their first match on July 30th, this will be followed by two 50 over games. These will be played on Saturday August 1st and Tuesday August 4th. The games will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton according to RTE.

It is likely the three games will be played behind closed doors, but will be shown on television. Incidentally, England’s first test against Pakistan is also due to be played at Lord’s at the same time as ODI’s against Ireland. This will of course mean England will have two squads in action. Ireland haven’t played a game since March when they played three one day international against Afghanistan in India. They have yet to win any of their summer games. However, games against Bangladesh, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Pakistan were all cancelled due to the virus.

The T20 World Cup is looking likely that it will be postponed now till 2021. With Earls Eddings of Cricket Australia stating that holding a World Cup in the middle of a pandemic is unrealistic. The Ireland’s women cricket side are also suffering from a lack of games. The side coached by Ed Joyce are looking to the 50 over World Cup in New Zealand, providing they come through qualifiers.

England v Ireland Men’s series

Thursday, 30 July – England v Ireland 1st ODI, Ageas Bowl

Saturday, 1 August – England v Ireland 2nd ODI, Ageas Bowl

Monday, 3 August – England v Ireland 3rd ODI, Ageas Bowl