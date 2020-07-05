Formula One’s governing body have pledged to donate 1 million euro to a foundation which will help with improving diversity in motorsport.

RTE Sport report that Lewis Hamilton, the sports only sole black driver, has been very vocal in the last number of weeks regarding the lack of diversity around him, but the FIA have said they want to create a more inclusive culture. The FIA will help fund an initiative which will aim to increase diversity in the sport. President of the FIA, Jean Todt said, “We must promote diversity in motor sport, and that is why we decided to give one million euros in contribution to the new dedicated foundation created by Formula One”.He continued, That is a first step, and more will come.”

F1 CEO Chase Carey was delighted with the news that the FIA pledge to help with aiding diversity in the sport. He said,” We are delighted the FIA has made this very generous donation of one million euros to the foundation we announced last month”. Mr Carey contunued, “It is a major step in our goal to support key educational and employment opportunities for under represented groups. Both Formula One and the FIA are committed to increasing diversity and inclusion across our sport.”

Meanwhile the Austrian Grand Prix took place on Sunday with Valtterri Bottas coming first, Charles Leclerc second and Lando Morris in third. Speaking after the race Bottas said,” That was definitely quite a bit of pressure. One safety car was still OK, with the last one I was like ‘come on’ – there were so many chances for Lewis to come through if made a small mistake. I managed to keep it together and control the race from my side and it’s a good start to the season.”