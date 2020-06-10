Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Heavyweight World Champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight each other in 2021. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that they both have agreed to a two fight deal.

In truth the fight was always going to happen once Fury beat Deontay Wilder to become the WBC heavyweight World Champion. Anthony Joshua regained his three belts, WBA, IBF and WBA after beating Andy Ruiz in a rematch in December 2019. Eddie Hearn has said a number of obstacles still have to be met but he said both boxers are in agreement in terms of financial returns from the fight. Hearn revealed that the first fight will take place next year.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mr Hearn said, “We’re making great progress,”. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates. It’s fair to say (Joshua and Fury) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight”. He stated that contracts haven’t been signed, due to “things having to be worked out”. However, he revealed that a deal has been forward and “agreed by both parties”.

In addition, Hearn said that its the biggest fight in British boxing history. He went on to say, “It doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation”. Asked about a venue and where the fight will take place, Hearn remained tight lipped. He said, “From a common-sense point of view and without knowing how a deal works, everyone will say Britain is the place to hold the fight” . “But it is the world heavyweight championship – there will be all sorts of offers from across the world, and there have been already”.

