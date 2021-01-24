Hatton wins in Abu Dhabi as McIlroy lets lead slip

Rory McIlroy’s 72 could not prevent Tyrrell Hatton becoming the second player to claim four Rolex Series titles on Sunday.

During the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Hatton overturned the overnight lead of his playing partner McIlroy and clinched a four-stroke victory.

The Englishman has now won two of the last three Rolex Series events, having lifted the BMW PGA Championship title last October. His victory comes as the European Points List restarted this week in the race to qualify for the European Ryder Cup side.

Hatton cruised to three birdies on the front nine, while McIlroy dropped shots at the par three fourth and par five eighth holes. McIlroy lost any momentum created by the early birdies at the second and third.

Victory rarely looked in doubt for Hatton. He played assured and calculated golf down the stretch. Three birdies on the way home wrapped up a flawless six under final round 66, for an 18 under total. He joins Jon Rahm as the only other player to lift four Rolex Series titles.

Australia’s Jason Scrivener claimed the best result of his career on the European Tour. A final round 66 earning him runner-up spot, with McIlroy taking his eighth top three finish in 11 appearances at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“I’m thrilled to be honest,” said Hatton. “Even knocking the putt in on 18, it doesn’t seem like I’ve won the tournament. Obviously it’s amazing. I’ve always loved starting my season here in Abu Dhabi. To now add my name on that trophy with so many great champions before me is a huge honour. I think the big moment for me today was the putt on ten. Maybe that was going eight feet past and just hit the hole. That’s huge.”

Final Round scores

270 T HATTON (ENG) 65 68 71 66,

274 J SCRIVENER (AUS) 67 70 71 66,

275 R MCILROY 64 72 67 72,

276 R CABRERA BELLO (ESP) 67 67 73 69,

277 D LIPSKY (USA) 72 66 68 71, M WARREN (SCO) 72 66 68 71,

278 F ZANOTTI (PAR) 66 71 72 69, M WALLACE (ENG) 68 70 71 69, C PAISLEY (ENG) 72 68 69 69, T FLEETWOOD (ENG) 71 67 67 73,

279 G COETZEE (RSA) 70 71 68 70,

280 A ARNAUS (ESP) 74 67 69 70, W ORMSBY (AUS) 69 70 70 71, C BEZUIDENHOUT (RSA) 71 71 67 71,

Other select scores

291 P HARRINGTON 70 73 75 73, J HARDING (RSA) 73 69 76 73, L WESTWOOD (ENG) 69 73 75 74, S KJELDSEN (DEN) 71 72 73 75,

