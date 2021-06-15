Jonathan Caldwell wins first European Tour event

By
James Hanly
-
0
1

Northern Irish golfer wins European Tour Scandinavian Mixed after a stunning final round

Caldwell finished on 17 under par after carding an eagle and some impressive birdies. He beat Spain’s Adrian Otaegui by a single stroke to snatch the trophy in Sweden.

The battle went down to the wire when Otaegui had a final putt to win the competition but put the ball five feet past the hole and missed the next shot too.

That handed Caldwell his maiden Tour event win.

 

The 37-year-old from Bangor in Down has partnered Rory McIlroy in the 2007 Walker Cup.

After the win, Caldwell told Sky Sports: “It’s been a dream of mine for a long time. A lot of hard work goes into it. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but hopefully more to come.

“In 2009, I played my first year, lost my card, played mini tours and Challenge Tours over the years; worked as well in a local golf store. It’s been a long road but finally I’m here.

“The golf club at home will probably be going bonkers so just put a tab on and crack on boys and enjoy.”

 

He will take home €166,000 and a two-year extension on the tour for winning the competition.

England’s Alice Hewson narrowly finished third which is the first event on the European Tour history to feature men and women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

 

 

