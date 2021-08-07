Olympic Golf: Meadow Finishes 7th At Olympics As Maguire Stutters

5 total views, 5 views today

Team Ireland rounded up their Olympics at Tokyo 2020 with a seventh-place finish from Stephanie Meadow complemented by a strong fourth round from Leona Maguire.

Meadow shot her second 66 of the tournament to finish out on her own in the leaderboard on 12-under-par.

The Jordanstown golfer finished five shots off winner Nelly Korda of Team USA – the gap between the pair after round one.

There were no faults on Meadow’s final round scorecard, unlike round two where she bogeyed the 10th hole.

Five birdies from the two-time Olympian ensured her a place in the top ten of the leaderboard.

Meadow’s final-day performance summed up her fantastic week from round two onwards and the composure she showed in previous rounds was evident throughout.

She finished among the top performers on the final day and just short of a medal.

The 29-year-old was four shots off a medal after the final day saw several challengers fall away as the trio and eventual podium of Korda – Mone Inami (Japan) – Lydia Ko (New Zealand) shone.

Leona Maguire had a turbulent final day that saw her bring an end to an inconsistent weekend.

The Team Ireland golfer came into the Olympics on a high after scoring the joint-lowest ever round at a major but could not carry that form over.

Her four birdies and as many bogeys highlight a weekend that could have gone so much better for the Cavan native.

A very poor front nine saw Maguire score three bogeys and head into the final nine of the tournament with a lot of work to do.

The former number one amateur golfer in the world made amends with four birdies in a six-hole span but a fourth bogey on the final hole denied her a below-par round.

Maguire comes home after securing a five-under Olympic performance and both golfers involved will continue their LPGA seasons.

