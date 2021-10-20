Gymnastics Ireland CEO reacts to McClenaghan WGC exit

9 total views, 9 views today

Irish gymnastics athlete Rhys McClenaghan finished competition on Wednesday morning after a long Covid-19 related delay at the World Gymnastics Championships with a score of 13.766.

One of the competitors at the event tested positive for the coronavirus and the athletes were forced to wait for all protocols to be carried out.

McClenaghan took to the pommel horse after the delay but slipped towards the end of his routine, which ended hopes of an appearance in the final.

The Antrim native had previously missed out on a medal at Tokyo 2020 earlier this summer due to a mistake.

Speaking about Rhys McClenaghan’s performance in today’s men’s qualifiers, Gymnastics Ireland CEO Mr Ciaran Gallagher said: “It was a difficult subdivision for Rhys McClenaghan out in Japan this morning, and indeed for all the other gymnasts in his sub as a Covid-19 related issue led to over an hour delay to the competition.

“The tight covid protocols and response to any covid related matter from the Japanese gov/organisers are of course completely understandable however of course this kind of impact mid-event is felt by all the gymnasts.

“As ever, Rhys pushed through his routine in difficult circumstances and was unlucky not to final on this occasion.

“We all know what he is capable of and are all incredibly proud to have him fly the flag so well for Ireland/Gymnastics Ireland.

“With this being the last major event in 2021 Rhys, our National Coach Luke and Performance & Technical Manager Sally will now refocus on 2022 as the campaign towards Paris 2024 begins next year.”

Ireland still have skin in the game at the World Championships in Japan as Emma Slevin is preparing to compete in the Women’s All-Around final.

The final will take place on Thursday morning from 9:55 am and will be available to watch live on the RTÉ Player.

