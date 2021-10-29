Ireland Men’s youth head coaches announce shortlists after trials

1 total views, 1 views today
The Ireland Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 Men’s head coaches have released shortlists after trials were held at the Basketball Ireland National Camp in Gormanston, Co. Meath.
Ireland U16 men’s head coach Pat Price has selected 41 players for the next stage of trials, following initial trials at Gormanston last weekend.
“We are very happy with the turnout, as well as the physical and mental effort by the boys over the weekend. It’s a long process and we’ll learn a lot in the coming months”, Price said.
Ireland U17 men’s head coach Gareth O’Reilly has shortlisted 61 players following recent trials at the Gormanston.
“It was great to see the large number of players from all around the country that took part in our talent identification session this past Saturday,” O’Reilly noted.
“After such a long time away from the court, the quality of play and the desire to wear the green jersey was evident for all to see.
“Myself and my coaching staff are really looking forward to working with the group of selected players as we move forward to the next phase of our selection process in November.”
Ireland U18 men’s head coach Paul Kelleher has picked 51 players for the second round of selection, following trials at Gormanston last weekend.
“We had an extensive process to identify the players for the next phase of the selection process. We were quite impressed with the talent on show and look forward to more engagement and finalising the squad,” Kelleher said.
The next round of trials are due to take place on November 20th and 21st.
Ireland Men’s U16 Shortlist
|Ceadan
|Ash
|6’7
|Éanna Basketball Club
|Forward
|Kacper
|Baran
|6’2
|Mercy Ballymahon Secondary school
|Guard
|Matthew
|Barry
|6’1
|Limerick Celtics
|Guard
|Lorcan
|Beard
|6’3
|Unknown
|Forward
|Finn
|Boylan
|6’2
|Ongar Chasers
|Guard
|Kene
|Chukwu
|6’2
|Unknown
|Forward
|Jack
|Collins
|6’3
|Malahide Basketball club
|Guard
|Dennis
|Dickson-Matthews
|6’0
|Crescent College Comprehensive
|Guard
|Luke
|Dunphy
|6’2
|Waterford Vikings/De La Salle
|Guard
|Ebenezer
|Ehigie
|6’4
|Drogheda Wolves
|Forward
|Declan
|Gbinigie
|6’4
|Titans BC
|Forward
|Oliver
|Harte
|5’9
|Unknown
|Guard
|Luke
|Herrick
|5’11
|Distrito Olimpico, Madrid
|Guard
|Darragh
|Horkan
|6’1
|Limerick Lions
|Guard
|Fortune
|Igbokwe
|6’4
|BC Tauras
|Forward
|Tomas
|Kennedy
|5’10
|Tralee Imperials
|Guard
|Dean
|Kiernan
|5’9
|Éanna Basketball Club
|Guard
|Rokas
|Liucvaikis
|6’1
|Dublin Lions
|Guard
|Liam
|Lobaiza Heydon
|6’0
|Baltinglass Bulldogs
|Guard
|Luke
|Long
|6’3
|Dublin Lions
|Guard
|David
|Lucid
|6’1
|St Brendan’s Tralee
|Guard
|Conor
|Mac Críosta
|5’8
|Drogheda Wolves
|Guard
|Jakub
|Malecki
|6’6
|Drogheda Wolves
|Forward
|Eoghan
|Mc Partlan
|5’11
|Donegal Town Basketball Club
|Guard
|Ciaran
|McCarthy Duffy
|6’0
|Fr. Mathews
|Guard
|Seán
|Morgan
|6’1
|KUBS
|Guard
|Pàdraig
|Moynihan
|6’0
|Rathmore Ravens
|Forward
|Stephen
|O’Donovan
|5’11
|Bantry Basketball Club
|Guard
|Cillian
|O’Connell
|6’0
|Portlaoise Panthers
|Guard
|David
|Olokun
|5’10
|Dublin Lions
|Guard
|Pharrell
|Osagie
|6’4
|Mallow BC
|Forward
|Patryk
|Rejkowicz
|6’4
|Unknown
|Forward
|Senan
|Ryan
|6’2
|Killester
|Guard
|Jaime Miguel
|Sales
|5’11
|Dublin Lions
|Guard
|Harry
|Scully
|6’0
|Dublin Lions
|Guard
|Luke
|Seltzer
|6’3
|Templeogue Basketball Club
|Guard
|Tom
|Sinnott
|6’3
|Templeogue Basketball Club
|Forward
|Viktor
|Tashev
|6’1
|Titans BC
|Guard
|James
|Toloczko Janas
|6’2
|Éanna Basketball Club
|Forward
|Andrzej
|Volusko Opala
|5’9
|Street Warriors
|Guard
|Finn
|Walsh
|6’4
|Drogheda wolves
|Forward
Ireland Men’s U17 Shortlist
|Jack
|O’Sullivan
|6’3”
|St. Paul’s Killarney
|Forward
|Mark
|Sheehan
|6’2”
|St Paul’s Killarney
|Shooting Guard
|Eoghan
|Hughes
|5’10”
|UCD Marian
|Shooting Guard
|Ciarán
|Geelon
|6’4″
|Dublin Lions
|Centre
|Daniel
|Quinn
|6’4”
|Donegal Town Basketball Club
|Shooting Guard
|Favour
|Williams
|6,3
|Fr. Matthews
|Forward
|Nathan
|Comerford
|6’2″
|Éanna BC
|Point Guard
|Mateo
|Plaza Reino
|6’0”
|Old Leighlin Basketball Club
|Point Guard
|Jake
|McCotter
|6’3″
|Belfast Star
|Point Guard
|James
|Langton
|6’4″
|Malahide BC
|Centre
|Sam
|Cassidy
|6’1”
|Titans BC
|Shooting Guard
|Jack
|Finn
|6’1”
|Templeogue
|Point guard
|Liam
|Finn
|6’3″
|Limerick Lions BC
|Forward
|Ethan
|Fennell
|6’0”
|Dublin Lions
|Forward
|Cian
|Marks
|Corrib
|Ryan
|Calo
|6’1”
|Phoenix BC
|Point Guard
|Thomas
|Calo
|6’1”
|Phoenix BC
|Shooting Guard
|Jake
|Mullins
|6’0”
|Dublin Lions
|Shooting Guard
|Ciarán
|Evans
|6’0”
|Killester
|Point Guard
|Daryl
|Cuff
|6’2”
|Blue Demons
|Point Guard
|Eoghan
|Carew
|6’3″
|Ballincollig Basketball Club
|Forward
|Jack
|Rawdon
|6’2”
|Ongar Chasers
|Forward
|Jake
|Orji
|6’3”
|Blue Demons
|Forward
|Joshua
|Calamai
|5’10”
|Ongar Chasers
|Point Guard
|Rory
|O’Flynn
|6’1”
|Ballincollig Basketball Club
|Point Guard
|Sean
|McNamara
|6’6″
|Limerick Celtics
|Forward
|Thomas
|Foley
|6’1”
|Carrigaline Basketball Club
|Shooting Guard
|Viktor
|Lovic
|6’7″
|Éanna
|Centre
|Donnacha
|Barry
|Ballincollig Basketball Club
|Guard
|Craig
|Hoare
|6’1”
|Blue Demons
|Forward
|Ben
|Horgan
|6’0”
|Blue Demons
|Shooting Guard
|Daniel
|Sheridan
|5’9”
|Killester Basketball Club
|Point Guard
|Dara
|McMahon
|5’10”
|Ballincollig Basketball Club
|Shooting Guard
|Filips
|Vingris
|5’7”
|KUBS
|Point Guard
|Gavin
|Igbinoghene
|6’4”
|Ballincollig Basketball Club
|Shooting Guard
|Lance
|Antolin
|5’8”
|Dublin Sonics
|Point Guard
|Liam
|Price
|6’4”
|Limerick Lions
|Shooting Guard
|Obed
|Obode
|6’5”
|Waterford Vikings
|Forward
|Robert
|Bateman
|6’5”
|Éanna BC
|Centre
|Sean
|Ryan
|6’5″
|Middleton, Co Cork
|Forward
|Sean
|McGettrick
|6’2”
|LYIT Donegal/ Blaze Basketball Club
|Forward
|Daniel
|Shahab
|6’2”
|Limerick Lions
|Shooting Guard
|Calim
|McDonagh
|Corrib
|Jamie
|Gunning
|East Galway Celtics
|Jack
|Scannell
|5’10”
|Ballincollig Basketball Club
|Point Guard
|Adam
|Tighe
|6’4”
|Templeogue BC
|Forward
|Belmir
|Bajagilovic
|6’2”
|Ongar Chasers
|Shooting Guard
|Burnley
|Arrey
|6’4”
|Blue Demons
|Forward
|Charles
|Faure
|6’3”
|Templeogue Basketball Club
|Shooting Guard
|Cormac
|Morris
|6’6”
|UCD Marian
|Forward
|Dylan
|O Callaghan
|6’2”
|Killester
|Point Guard
|Filip
|Gomulka
|6’3”
|Unknown
|Shooting Guard
|Hawal
|Adeyemo
|6’0”
|Unknown
|Point Guard
|Jack
|Wright
|6’2”
|Templeogue Basketball club
|Point Guard
|Jack
|O Shea
|5’7”
|Gortnor Abbey
|Point Guard
|Joseph
|Adeyale
|6’6”
|Ongar Chasers
|Forward
|Olaf
|Michalczuk
|6’1”
|St.Brendan’s/Tralee Warriors
|Point Guard
|Simba
|Boston
|5’10”
|Waterford Vikings
|Point Guard
|Mark
|Foster
|6’2”
|CB Conejero (Spain)/NABA
|Point Guard
|Leo
|Byrne
|6’5″
|Alvik Basket (Sweden)
|Forward
|Jobst Johannes
|Knief
|6’1”
|Killester BC
|Shooting Guard
Ireland Men’s U18 Shortlist
|Aaron
|Dooley
|16
|6’4”
|Portlaoise Panthers
|Forward
|Aivaras
|Uosis
|16
|6’6″
|Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne,
Tralee Imperials,
Tralee Warriors
|Guard
|Alfie
|McCoy
|17
|5’9″
|Limerick Lions
|Guard
|Amaan
|Sanni
|17
|6’2″
|St.Mary’s C.B.S
|Guard
|Aodhan
|Daly
|17
|6’6”
|Barking Abbey London Lions
|Forward
|Ben
|Burke
|17
|6’1″
|NUIG Maree
|Guard
|Ben
|Martin
|16
|6’2″
|Phoenix
|Guard
|Brendan
|Douanla
|17
|6’6″
|Ballincollig Basketball Club
|Forward
|Brian
|O’Leary
|16
|6’6″
|St. Brendans
|Forward
|Caolan
|Lynch
|17
|6’5″
|Cavan Lakers
|Guard
|Cathal
|O’Sullivan
|16
|6’0″
|Éanna Basketball Club
|Guard
|Christian
|McDonnell
|17
|6’2″
|Malahide BC
|Guard
|Cian
|O’Sullivan
|17
|6’2″
|Blue Demons
|Guard
|Conor
|Hennessy
|16
|6’7″
|Rockwell College
|Forward
|Conor
|Heraghty
|17
|5’10”
|Mulroy Hoops & LYIT Donegal
|Guard
|Dáire
|Murray
|17
|6’0″
|Templeogue Basketball Club,
Templeogue College
|Guard
|Daniel
|Carberry
|16
|6’2″
|Templeogue Basketball Club
|Guard
|Dara
|Walsh
|16
|6’7″
|Unknown
|Guard
|David
|Nwanolue
|16
|6’5″
|Dundalk Ravens
|Forward
|Davies
|Ojo
|16
|6’5″
|Dundalk Ravens
|Forward
|Derick
|Odigie
|17
|6’5″
|Fr. Mathews
|Forward
|Desmond
|Ward
|17
|6’6”
|Unknown
|Forward
|Donnacha
|O’Hanlon
|17
|5’11”
|Dundalk Ravens
|Guard
|Emmanuel
|Awe
|17
|6’2″
|Dublin Lions
|Guard
|Francois
|Nkoy
|16
|6’9”
|Fr. Matthews
|Forward
|Greg
|Marinkovic Augustine
|17
|6’5″
|BC Tauras
|Guard
|Hugh
|Beashel
|17
|6’3″
|Templeogue Basketball Club
|Forward
|Isaac
|Eroutteh
|17
|6’5″
|Ballincollig Basketball club
|Forward
|Isaiah Tobi
|Ogunbare
|17
|6’8”
|Springfield Commonwealth
Academy
|Centre
|Jack
|Kehoe
|16
|6’5″
|IT Carlow and Old Leighlin
|Forward
|Jack
|Finn
|16
|6’1″
|Templeogue Basketball Club
|Guard
|Jake
|Morris
|17
|6’3″
|Drogheda Wolves
|Guard
|Jakub
|Pasieczny
|16
|6’5″
|Phoenix Longford
|Guard
|James
|Tobin
|16
|6’2″
|Blue Demons
|Guard
|Jamie
|Cotter
|17
|6’1″
|Reading Rockets. JMA
|Guard
|Joseph
|Badejo
|16
|6’7″
|Dundalk Ravens
|Forward
|Joseph
|Keane
|17
|6’4″
|Limerick Celtics
|Forward
|Karl
|Rokoszynski
|17
|6’4″
|Brentwood Fire
|Forward
|Leslie
|Okafor
|17
|6’5″
|Itchen College/
Solent kestrels
|Forward
|Liam
|Loftus Lynch
|16
|6’5″
|Liffey Celtics
|Forward
|Luke
|Donnelly
|17
|6’1”
|Belfast Star/St. Malachy’s College
|Guard
|Maitiú
|Heckmann
|17
|6’0″
|UCD Marian
|Guard
|Max
|Tyndall
|16
|6’5″
|Drogheda Wolves
|Forward
|Pádraig
|Webb-McKeown
|17
|6’7″
|Belfast Star
|Forward
|Paul
|Ryan
|17
|6’6″
|St Vincent’s Basketball Club
|Forward
|Ruairi
|Cronin
|17
|6’4″
|Castletroy College
|Guard
|Sean
|Fitzpatrick
|17
|6’3″
|Malahide Basketball club
|Guard
|Shanay
|Shah
|17
|5’8″
|Éanna
|Guard
|Steven
|Carroll
|17
|6’4″
|Neptune BC
|Forward
|Togii
|Chilkhaajav
|17
|6’0″
|Templeogue Basketball Club
|Guard
|Tony
|Ezeonu
|17
|6’6″
|Wt White High school Dallas, Tx
|Guard