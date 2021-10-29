Ireland Men’s youth head coaches announce shortlists after trials

By
James Roulston Mooney
-

 1 total views,  1 views today

The Ireland Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 Men’s head coaches have released shortlists after trials were held at the Basketball Ireland National Camp in Gormanston, Co. Meath.

Ireland U16 men’s head coach Pat Price has selected 41 players for the next stage of trials, following initial trials at Gormanston last weekend.

“We are very happy with the turnout, as well as the physical and mental effort by the boys over the weekend. It’s a long process and we’ll learn a lot in the coming months”, Price said.

Ireland U17 men’s head coach Gareth O’Reilly has shortlisted 61 players following recent trials at the Gormanston.

“It was great to see the large number of players from all around the country that took part in our talent identification session this past Saturday,” O’Reilly noted.

“After such a long time away from the court, the quality of play and the desire to wear the green jersey was evident for all to see.

“Myself and my coaching staff are really looking forward to working with the group of selected players as we move forward to the next phase of our selection process in November.”

Ireland U18 men’s head coach Paul Kelleher has picked 51 players for the second round of selection, following trials at Gormanston last weekend.

“We had an extensive process to identify the players for the next phase of the selection process. We were quite impressed with the talent on show and look forward to more engagement and finalising the squad,” Kelleher said.

The next round of trials are due to take place on November 20th and 21st.

Ireland Men’s U16 Shortlist

Ceadan Ash 6’7 Éanna Basketball Club Forward
Kacper Baran 6’2 Mercy Ballymahon Secondary school Guard
Matthew Barry 6’1 Limerick Celtics Guard
Lorcan Beard 6’3 Unknown Forward
Finn Boylan 6’2 Ongar Chasers Guard
Kene Chukwu 6’2 Unknown Forward
Jack Collins 6’3 Malahide Basketball club Guard
Dennis Dickson-Matthews 6’0 Crescent College Comprehensive Guard
Luke Dunphy 6’2 Waterford Vikings/De La Salle Guard
Ebenezer Ehigie 6’4 Drogheda Wolves Forward
Declan Gbinigie 6’4 Titans BC Forward
Oliver Harte 5’9 Unknown Guard
Luke Herrick 5’11 Distrito Olimpico, Madrid Guard
Darragh Horkan 6’1 Limerick Lions Guard
Fortune Igbokwe 6’4 BC Tauras Forward
Tomas Kennedy 5’10 Tralee Imperials Guard
Dean Kiernan 5’9 Éanna Basketball Club Guard
Rokas Liucvaikis 6’1 Dublin Lions Guard
Liam Lobaiza Heydon 6’0 Baltinglass Bulldogs Guard
Luke Long 6’3 Dublin Lions Guard
David Lucid 6’1 St Brendan’s Tralee Guard
Conor Mac Críosta 5’8 Drogheda Wolves Guard
Jakub Malecki 6’6 Drogheda Wolves Forward
Eoghan Mc Partlan 5’11 Donegal Town Basketball Club Guard
Ciaran McCarthy Duffy 6’0 Fr. Mathews Guard
Seán Morgan 6’1 KUBS Guard
Pàdraig Moynihan 6’0 Rathmore Ravens Forward
Stephen O’Donovan 5’11 Bantry Basketball Club Guard
Cillian O’Connell 6’0 Portlaoise Panthers Guard
David Olokun 5’10 Dublin Lions Guard
Pharrell Osagie 6’4 Mallow BC Forward
Patryk Rejkowicz 6’4 Unknown Forward
Senan Ryan 6’2 Killester Guard
Jaime Miguel Sales 5’11 Dublin Lions Guard
Harry Scully 6’0 Dublin Lions Guard
Luke Seltzer 6’3 Templeogue Basketball Club Guard
Tom Sinnott 6’3 Templeogue Basketball Club Forward
Viktor Tashev 6’1 Titans BC Guard
James Toloczko Janas 6’2 Éanna Basketball Club Forward
Andrzej Volusko Opala 5’9 Street Warriors Guard
Finn Walsh 6’4 Drogheda wolves Forward

 

Ireland Men’s U17 Shortlist

Jack O’Sullivan 6’3” St. Paul’s Killarney Forward
Mark Sheehan 6’2” St Paul’s Killarney Shooting Guard
Eoghan Hughes 5’10” UCD Marian Shooting Guard
Ciarán Geelon 6’4″ Dublin Lions Centre
Daniel Quinn 6’4” Donegal Town Basketball Club Shooting Guard
Favour Williams 6,3 Fr. Matthews Forward
Nathan Comerford 6’2″ Éanna BC Point Guard
Mateo Plaza Reino 6’0” Old Leighlin Basketball Club Point Guard
Jake McCotter 6’3″ Belfast Star Point Guard
James Langton 6’4″ Malahide BC Centre
Sam Cassidy 6’1” Titans BC Shooting Guard
Jack Finn 6’1” Templeogue Point guard
Liam Finn 6’3″ Limerick Lions BC Forward
Ethan Fennell 6’0” Dublin Lions Forward
Cian Marks Corrib
Ryan Calo 6’1” Phoenix BC Point Guard
Thomas Calo 6’1” Phoenix BC Shooting Guard
Jake Mullins 6’0” Dublin Lions Shooting Guard
Ciarán Evans 6’0” Killester Point Guard
Daryl Cuff 6’2” Blue Demons Point Guard
Eoghan Carew 6’3″ Ballincollig Basketball Club Forward
Jack Rawdon 6’2” Ongar Chasers Forward
Jake Orji 6’3” Blue Demons Forward
Joshua Calamai 5’10” Ongar Chasers Point Guard
Rory O’Flynn 6’1” Ballincollig Basketball Club Point Guard
Sean McNamara 6’6″ Limerick Celtics Forward
Thomas Foley 6’1” Carrigaline Basketball Club Shooting Guard
Viktor Lovic 6’7″ Éanna Centre
Donnacha Barry Ballincollig Basketball Club Guard
Craig Hoare 6’1” Blue Demons Forward
Ben Horgan 6’0” Blue Demons Shooting Guard
Daniel Sheridan 5’9” Killester Basketball Club Point Guard
Dara McMahon 5’10” Ballincollig Basketball Club Shooting Guard
Filips Vingris 5’7” KUBS Point Guard
Gavin Igbinoghene 6’4” Ballincollig Basketball Club Shooting Guard
Lance Antolin 5’8” Dublin Sonics Point Guard
Liam Price 6’4” Limerick Lions Shooting Guard
Obed Obode 6’5” Waterford Vikings Forward
Robert Bateman 6’5” Éanna BC Centre
Sean Ryan 6’5″ Middleton, Co Cork Forward
Sean McGettrick 6’2” LYIT Donegal/ Blaze Basketball Club Forward
Daniel Shahab 6’2” Limerick Lions Shooting Guard
Calim McDonagh Corrib
Jamie Gunning East Galway Celtics
Jack Scannell 5’10” Ballincollig Basketball Club Point Guard
Adam Tighe 6’4” Templeogue BC Forward
Belmir Bajagilovic 6’2” Ongar Chasers Shooting Guard
Burnley Arrey 6’4” Blue Demons Forward
Charles Faure 6’3” Templeogue Basketball Club Shooting Guard
Cormac Morris 6’6” UCD Marian Forward
Dylan O Callaghan 6’2” Killester Point Guard
Filip Gomulka 6’3” Unknown Shooting Guard
Hawal Adeyemo 6’0” Unknown Point Guard
Jack Wright 6’2” Templeogue Basketball club Point Guard
Jack O Shea 5’7” Gortnor Abbey Point Guard
Joseph Adeyale 6’6” Ongar Chasers Forward
Olaf Michalczuk 6’1” St.Brendan’s/Tralee Warriors Point Guard
Simba Boston 5’10” Waterford Vikings Point Guard
Mark Foster 6’2” CB Conejero (Spain)/NABA Point Guard
Leo Byrne 6’5″ Alvik Basket (Sweden) Forward
Jobst Johannes Knief 6’1” Killester BC Shooting Guard

Ireland Men’s U18 Shortlist

Aaron Dooley 16 6’4” Portlaoise Panthers Forward
Aivaras Uosis 16 6’6″ Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne,
Tralee Imperials,
Tralee Warriors		 Guard
Alfie McCoy 17 5’9″ Limerick Lions Guard
Amaan Sanni 17 6’2″ St.Mary’s C.B.S Guard
Aodhan Daly 17 6’6” Barking Abbey London Lions Forward
Ben Burke 17 6’1″ NUIG Maree Guard
Ben Martin 16 6’2″ Phoenix Guard
Brendan Douanla 17 6’6″ Ballincollig Basketball Club Forward
Brian O’Leary 16 6’6″ St. Brendans Forward
Caolan Lynch 17 6’5″ Cavan Lakers Guard
Cathal O’Sullivan 16 6’0″ Éanna Basketball Club Guard
Christian McDonnell 17 6’2″ Malahide BC Guard
Cian O’Sullivan 17 6’2″ Blue Demons Guard
Conor Hennessy 16 6’7″ Rockwell College Forward
Conor Heraghty 17 5’10” Mulroy Hoops & LYIT Donegal Guard
Dáire Murray 17 6’0″ Templeogue Basketball Club,
Templeogue College		 Guard
Daniel Carberry 16 6’2″ Templeogue Basketball Club Guard
Dara Walsh 16 6’7″ Unknown Guard
David Nwanolue 16 6’5″ Dundalk Ravens Forward
Davies Ojo 16 6’5″ Dundalk Ravens Forward
Derick Odigie 17 6’5″ Fr. Mathews Forward
Desmond Ward 17 6’6” Unknown Forward
Donnacha O’Hanlon 17 5’11” Dundalk Ravens Guard
Emmanuel Awe 17 6’2″ Dublin Lions Guard
Francois Nkoy 16 6’9” Fr. Matthews Forward
Greg Marinkovic Augustine 17 6’5″ BC Tauras Guard
Hugh Beashel 17 6’3″ Templeogue Basketball Club Forward
Isaac Eroutteh 17 6’5″ Ballincollig Basketball club Forward
Isaiah Tobi Ogunbare 17 6’8” Springfield Commonwealth
Academy		 Centre
Jack Kehoe 16 6’5″ IT Carlow and Old Leighlin Forward
Jack Finn 16 6’1″ Templeogue Basketball Club Guard
Jake Morris 17 6’3″ Drogheda Wolves Guard
Jakub Pasieczny 16 6’5″ Phoenix Longford Guard
James Tobin 16 6’2″ Blue Demons Guard
Jamie Cotter 17 6’1″ Reading Rockets. JMA Guard
Joseph Badejo 16 6’7″ Dundalk Ravens Forward
Joseph Keane 17 6’4″ Limerick Celtics Forward
Karl Rokoszynski 17 6’4″ Brentwood Fire Forward
Leslie Okafor 17 6’5″ Itchen College/
Solent kestrels		 Forward
Liam Loftus Lynch 16 6’5″ Liffey Celtics Forward
Luke Donnelly 17 6’1” Belfast Star/St. Malachy’s College Guard
Maitiú Heckmann 17 6’0″ UCD Marian Guard
Max Tyndall 16 6’5″ Drogheda Wolves Forward
Pádraig Webb-McKeown 17 6’7″ Belfast Star Forward
Paul Ryan 17 6’6″ St Vincent’s Basketball Club Forward
Ruairi Cronin 17 6’4″ Castletroy College Guard
Sean Fitzpatrick 17 6’3″ Malahide Basketball club Guard
Shanay Shah 17 5’8″ Éanna Guard
Steven Carroll 17 6’4″ Neptune BC Forward
Togii Chilkhaajav 17 6’0″ Templeogue Basketball Club Guard
Tony Ezeonu 17 6’6″ Wt White High school Dallas, Tx Guard

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here