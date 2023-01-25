Ireland Tennis Looking to Make History in Lima

815 total views, 6 views today

With their vital 2023 Davis Cup World Group I play-off against Peru on the horizon, Ireland are putting their final preparations in place for the crunch clash in Lima. Can the Irish build on the hype of the thrilling Australian Open in the world of tennis and get the right result against Peru?

Can Ireland Build on Australian Open Hype?

The 111th Davis Cup gets underway in February with the qualifying and play-off rounds. The competition is hoping to live off the hype of the Australian Open, which has kicked off 2023 in style. There will be loads to bet on when the Davis Cup comes around, and there is still lots to play for in Melbourne. Looking at the latest odds on tennis Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, who has featured for Serbia in the Davis Cup throughout the years, is the current favourite at 1/5 in the men’s edition.

The tournament has been a success on the whole, as we have seen plenty of thrills and spills during the first Grand Slam of the year. Brit Andy Murray performed well in the early rounds, while Djokovic has been up to his old tricks on the Melbourne courts.

Andy Murray’s first win over a top-20 opponent in six years. Look what it meant to him 😤 pic.twitter.com/8YNVPsb8Rq — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 17, 2023



Will the Irish Seal Spot in Group I?

Ireland have had some back luck in the world of tennis throughout the years. While players from the UK have flourished on the big stage, no male or female Irish player has qualified for a Grand Slam tournament since both Conor Niland and Louk Sorensen reached the main draw of the US Open back in 2011. Unfortunately, both had to retire through injury in their first-round fixtures.

Fast forward 12 years and the Irish national team has a great chance to book their place in Davis Cup World Group I, which is just below the big boys of international tennis.

The Davis Cup officially gets underway in February, with the qualifiers and play-offs taking place at the same time. The group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup will commence in September, as the 12 successful qualifiers will join Canada, Australia, Italy and Spain in the 2023 finals.

Ireland face Peru in Lima in a vital Davis Cup play-off in early February. Victory at Estadio Asia will see the Irish book their place in World Group I. Ireland are in this mouth-watering clash with the Peruvians after beating Barbados in a thriller back in September of last year. It has been 40 years since Ireland have been anywhere near this level. Back in 1983, Ireland lost out to the USA in a relegation play-off.

It would do Irish tennis the world of good if Niland’s men can beat Peru in this play-off in Lima and book their place in Davis Cup World Group I. Of course, it will not be an easy task, but Ireland will take plenty of heart from their stunning victory over Barbados and will back themselves to get the job done over two days of tense action at Estadio Asia.

