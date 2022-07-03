35,086 total views, 35,086 views today

The full draw for the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am, which takes place this Mondayand Tuesday at future Ryder Cup course, Adare Manor, has been made.

Tiger Woods begins his tournament at 14.05 (BST) on the 1st tee, with the 15-time Major winner off at 13.45 on Tuesday. Rory McIlroy tees off 20 minutes after Tiger on Monday, with the recent Canadian Open winner off at 14.05 on the second day.

Anybody without a ticket cap for the event can watch live coverage in Ireland at 2pm on both days, on Sky Sports and Virgin Media Two.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com