Injury update – Finlay Bealham suffers knee injury

Finlay Bealham, twisted his knee against Italy on Saturday and has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations.

Bealham had started all games in the Six Nations campaign to date and was one of three Connacht players released from Ireland camp today. Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade will be available to play Dragons away on Saturday.

27 players will partake in a two day mini-camp later this week which culminates in an Open Training Session against Richie Murphy’s unbeaten Ireland U20s at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday morning.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is named in the group for the mini-camp, as is Garry Ringrose who was a late withdrawal from the Italy game with a tight calf and Robbie Henshaw who is returning from injury.

Also included for this week’s camp are Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring) and Tadhg Furlong (calf), neither of whom have featured to date in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

All four Provinces are in URC action this weekend with a number of players released from the wider group to access game time.

Ireland Squad Mini Camp – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship:



Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 44 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 9 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 36 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 12 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 71 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 103 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 92 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 7 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps



2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results



Wales 10 IRELAND 34

Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023

IRELAND 32 France 19

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023

Italy 20 IRELAND 34

Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 25th February 2023

Scotland v IRELAND

Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)

RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

