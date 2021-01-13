List of Irish athletes qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games

The O’Donovan‘s also in Rowing – r Silver albeit only Paul seems assured of his place. Fintan McCarthy could be a late surprise replacement for his brother. An outside chance of Gold.

Kelly Harrington (Boxing) – as a former world amateur champion would have a great chance of silver or bronze albeit lack of any Irish boxing will make it more difficult and the boxing European & World qualifiers have NOT yet been finalised. They’re scheduled for London and Paris in springtime but with BOTH countries in the midst of serious pandemic problems hard to know if they will take place. If so probably no spectators so behind closed doors. The Russians, Americans & Kazakhstanis will dominate boxing in Tok

A huge gamble BUT if He elects to Go, don’t rule out Rory McIlroy in Golf for Gold.

Rhys McClenaghan in Gymnastics – possible bronze, silver at best.

Jack Woolley, an outside chance of bronze in Taekwondo but will be one of the favourites for Paris 2024

Don’ entirely rule out Annalise Murphy or Natalya Coyle, both have outside chances especially as IF the Games do go ahead, many countries & their athletes will opt-out.