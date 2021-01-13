List of Irish athletes qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games

We have the list of Irish athletes that have qualified to represent team Ireland at the 2020 Olympic Games and a list of medal chances.
List of medal chances
Sanita Puspure – a Gold in Rowing- what a ‘romantic’ story if this 39 years old from Latvia, now resident in Ireland for more than 12 years should strike Gold – no one deserves it more.
The O’Donovan‘s also in Rowing – r Silver albeit only Paul seems assured of his place. Fintan McCarthy could be a late surprise replacement for his brother. An outside chance of Gold.
Kelly Harrington (Boxing) – as a former world amateur champion would have a great chance of silver or bronze albeit lack of any Irish boxing will make it more difficult and the boxing European & World qualifiers have NOT yet been finalised. They’re scheduled for London and Paris in springtime but with BOTH countries in the midst of serious pandemic problems hard to know if they will take place. If so probably no spectators so behind closed doors. The Russians, Americans & Kazakhstanis will dominate boxing in Tok
A huge gamble BUT if He elects to Go, don’t rule out Rory McIlroy in Golf for Gold.
Rhys McClenaghan in Gymnastics – possible bronze, silver at best.
Jack Woolley, an outside chance of bronze in Taekwondo but will be one of the favourites for Paris 2024
Don’ entirely rule out Annalise Murphy or Natalya Coyle, both have outside chances especially as IF the Games do go ahead, many countries & their athletes will opt-out.
So that’s how I see it looking at it from an Irish perspective.
List of Athletes
Canoeing
Slalom
Canoe Slalom racer Liam Jegou has become the first Team Ireland athlete to be selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. Originally from Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare, Jegou has already stamped his mark on the international stage, winning silver in the 2014 Junior World Championships and bronze in the 2019 U23 World Championships. The 24-year-old will compete in the C1 category at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre in Tokyo from the 26-27 July 2020
Cycling
Road
Ireland entered three riders to compete in the men’s Olympic road race, by virtue of their top 50 national finish (for men) in the UCI World Ranking.[2]
Equestrian
Irish equestrians qualified a full squad in both the team dressage and eventing competitions; the former by securing the second of three available berths for Group A and B at the European Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and the latter by finishing among the top six nations at the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, United States.[3][4] A team of jumping riders was added to the Irish equestrian squad by winning the gold medal at the FEI Nations Cup Final in Barcelona, Spain.[5] Tokyo 2020 will be the first time that Ireland has been represented in an Olympic team dressage competition.[6]
Dressage
Eventing
Field hockey
Women’s tournament
Ireland women’s national field hockey team qualified for the Olympics by securing one of the seven team berths available from the 2019 Women’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers, defeating Canada 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out, having drawn 0-0 on aggregate over a two-match playoff in Dublin. This will be the first time Ireland compete in women’s field hockey at the Olympics.[7]
- Team roster
- Women’s team event – 1 team of 16 players
- Group play
Gymnastics
Artistic
Ireland entered one artistic gymnast into the Olympic competition. Belfast-born native Rhys McClenaghan secured one of the two spots available for individual-based gymnasts, neither part of the team nor qualified through the all-around, at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.[8][9]
- Men
Modern pentathlon
Irish athletes qualified for the following spots to compete in modern pentathlon. Two-time Olympian Natalya Coyle secured her selection in the women’s event with an eighth-place finish and fourth among those eligible for Olympic qualification at the 2019 European Championships in Bath, England.[10]
Rowing
Ireland qualified four boats for each of the following rowing classes into the Olympic regatta, with the majority of crews confirming Olympic places for their boats at the 2019 FISA World Championships in Ottensheim, Austria.[11][12]
Sailing
Irish sailors qualified one boat in each of the following classes through the class-associated World Championships, and the continental regattas.[13]
Swimming
Irish swimmers further achieved qualifying standards in the following events (up to a maximum of 2 swimmers in each event at the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT), and potentially 1 at the Olympic Selection Time (OST)):[14][15]
|Darragh Greene
|Men’s 100 m breaststroke
|Men’s 200 m breaststroke
|Shane Ryan
|Men’s 100 m backstroke
Taekwondo
Ireland enter one athlete into the taekwondo competition for the first time at the Games. With the Grand Slam winner already qualified through the WT Olympic Rankings, the automatic quota associated with the winner defaulted to the Olympic rankings list, from which the first five taekwondo practitioners had already won quota places. As the next highest-ranked eligible taekwondo practitioner, 2019 European silver medalist Jack Woolley thereby secured Ireland’s first ever Olympic quota pace, in the men’s flyweight category (58 kg), .[16]
