List of Irish athletes qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games

Michael O'Neill
We have the list of Irish athletes that have qualified to represent team Ireland at the 2020 Olympic Games and a list of medal chances.

List of medal chances

Sanita Puspure – a Gold in Rowing- what a ‘romantic’ story if this 39 years old from Latvia, now resident in Ireland for more than 12 years should strike Gold – no one deserves it more.

The O’Donovan‘s also in Rowing – r Silver albeit only Paul seems assured of his place. Fintan McCarthy could be a late surprise replacement for his brother. An outside chance of Gold.

Kelly Harrington (Boxing) – as a former world amateur champion would have a great chance of silver or bronze albeit lack of any Irish boxing will make it more difficult and the boxing European & World qualifiers have NOT yet been finalised. They’re scheduled for London and Paris in springtime but with BOTH countries in the midst of serious pandemic problems hard to know if they will take place. If so probably no spectators so behind closed doors. The Russians, Americans & Kazakhstanis will dominate boxing in Tok

A huge gamble BUT if He elects to Go, don’t rule out Rory McIlroy in Golf for Gold.

Rhys McClenaghan in Gymnastics – possible bronze, silver at best.

Jack Woolley, an outside chance of bronze in Taekwondo but will be one of the favourites for Paris 2024

Don’ entirely rule out Annalise Murphy or Natalya Coyle, both have outside chances especially as IF the Games do go ahead, many countries & their athletes will opt-out.

So that’s how I see it looking at it from an Irish perspective.

List of Athletes

Canoeing

Slalom

Canoe Slalom racer Liam Jegou has become the first Team Ireland athlete to be selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. Originally from Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare, Jegou has already stamped his mark on the international stage, winning silver in the 2014 Junior World Championships and bronze in the 2019 U23 World Championships. The 24-year-old will compete in the C1 category at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre in Tokyo from the 26-27 July 2020

 

Athlete Event Preliminary Semifinal Final
Run 1 Rank Run 2 Rank Best Rank Time Rank Time Rank
Liam Jegou Men’s C-1

Cycling

Main articles: Cycling at the 2020 Summer Olympics and Cycling at the 2020 Summer Olympics – Qualification

Road

Ireland entered three riders to compete in the men’s Olympic road race, by virtue of their top 50 national finish (for men) in the UCI World Ranking.[2]

Athlete Event Time Rank
Men’s road race
Men’s time trial
Men’s road race

Equestrian

Irish equestrians qualified a full squad in both the team dressage and eventing competitions; the former by securing the second of three available berths for Group A and B at the European Championships in RotterdamNetherlands, and the latter by finishing among the top six nations at the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North CarolinaUnited States.[3][4] A team of jumping riders was added to the Irish equestrian squad by winning the gold medal at the FEI Nations Cup Final in BarcelonaSpain.[5] Tokyo 2020 will be the first time that Ireland has been represented in an Olympic team dressage competition.[6]

Dressage

Athlete Horse Event Grand Prix Grand Prix Special Grand Prix Freestyle Overall
Score Rank Score Rank Technical Artistic Score Rank
Individual N/A
See above Team N/A

Qualification Legend: Q = Qualifed for the final; q = Qualifed for the final as a lucky loser

Eventing

Athlete Horse Event Dressage Cross-country Jumping Total
Qualifier Final
Penalties Rank Penalties Total Rank Penalties Total Rank Penalties Total Rank Penalties Rank
Individual
See above Team N/A

Jumping

Athlete Horse Event Qualification Final Total
Penalties Rank Penalties Rank Penalties Rank
Individual
See above Team

Field hockey

 

Team Event Group Stage Quarterfinal Semifinal Final / BM
Opposition
Score		 Opposition
Score		 Opposition
Score		 Opposition
Score		 Opposition
Score		 Rank Opposition
Score		 Opposition
Score		 Opposition
Score		 Rank
Ireland women’s Women’s tournament

Women’s tournament

Ireland women’s national field hockey team qualified for the Olympics by securing one of the seven team berths available from the 2019 Women’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers, defeating Canada 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out, having drawn 0-0 on aggregate over a two-match playoff in Dublin. This will be the first time Ireland compete in women’s field hockey at the Olympics.[7]

Team roster
  • Women’s team event – 1 team of 16 players
Group play
Pos Team

[

]

 Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification
1  Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quarter-finals
2  Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3  Great Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4  Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5  India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6  South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
First match(es) will be played on 25 July 2020. Source:[citation needed]
Rules for classification: 1) points; 2) matches won; 3) goal difference; 4) goals for; 5) head-to-head result; 6) field goals scored.
25 July 2020
21:15
Ireland  v  South Africa
27 July 2020
10:00
Netherlands  v  Ireland
29 July 2020
12:15
Germany  v  Ireland
31 July 2020
11:45
Ireland  v  India
1 August 2020
20:45
Ireland  v  Great Britain

Gymnastics

Artistic

Ireland entered one artistic gymnast into the Olympic competition. Belfast-born native Rhys McClenaghan secured one of the two spots available for individual-based gymnasts, neither part of the team nor qualified through the all-around, at the 2019 World Championships in StuttgartGermany.[8][9]

Men
Athlete Event Qualification Final
Apparatus Total Rank Apparatus Total Rank
F PH R V PB HB F PH R V PB HB
Rhys McClenaghan Pommel horse N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modern pentathlon

Main articles: Modern pentathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics and Modern pentathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics – Qualification

Irish athletes qualified for the following spots to compete in modern pentathlon. Two-time Olympian Natalya Coyle secured her selection in the women’s event with an eighth-place finish and fourth among those eligible for Olympic qualification at the 2019 European Championships in BathEngland.[10]

Athlete Event Fencing
(épée one touch)		 Swimming
(200 m freestyle)		 Riding
(show jumping)		 Combined: shooting/running
(10 m air pistol)/(3200 m)		 Total points Final rank
RR BR Rank MP points Time Rank MP points Penalties Rank MP points Time Rank MP Points
Natalya Coyle Women’s

Rowing

Main articles: Rowing at the 2020 Summer Olympics and Rowing at the 2020 Summer Olympics – Qualification

Ireland qualified four boats for each of the following rowing classes into the Olympic regatta, with the majority of crews confirming Olympic places for their boats at the 2019 FISA World Championships in OttensheimAustria.[11][12]

Athlete Event Heats Repechage Quarterfinals Semifinals Final
Time Rank Time Rank Time Rank Time Rank Time Rank
Men’s double sculls N/A
Men’s lightweight double sculls N/A
Women’s single sculls
Women’s pair N/A

Qualification Legend: FA=Final A (medal); FB=Final B (non-medal); FC=Final C (non-medal); FD=Final D (non-medal); FE=Final E (non-medal); FF=Final F (non-medal); SA/B=Semifinals A/B; SC/D=Semifinals C/D; SE/F=Semifinals E/F; QF=Quarterfinals; R=Repechage

Sailing

Main articles: Sailing at the 2020 Summer Olympics and Sailing at the 2020 Summer Olympics – Qualification

Irish sailors qualified one boat in each of the following classes through the class-associated World Championships, and the continental regattas.[13]

Athlete Event Race Net points Final rank
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 M*
Women’s Laser Radial

M = Medal race; EL = Eliminated – did not advance into the medal race

Swimming

Main articles: Swimming at the 2020 Summer Olympics and Swimming at the 2020 Summer Olympics – Qualification

Irish swimmers further achieved qualifying standards in the following events (up to a maximum of 2 swimmers in each event at the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT), and potentially 1 at the Olympic Selection Time (OST)):[14][15]

Athlete Event Heat Semifinal Final
Time Rank Time Rank Time Rank
Darragh Greene Men’s 100 m breaststroke
Men’s 200 m breaststroke
Shane Ryan Men’s 100 m backstroke

Taekwondo

Main articles: Taekwondo at the 2020 Summer Olympics and Taekwondo at the 2020 Summer Olympics – Qualification

Ireland enter one athlete into the taekwondo competition for the first time at the Games. With the Grand Slam winner already qualified through the WT Olympic Rankings, the automatic quota associated with the winner defaulted to the Olympic rankings list, from which the first five taekwondo practitioners had already won quota places. As the next highest-ranked eligible taekwondo practitioner, 2019 European silver medalist Jack Woolley thereby secured Ireland’s first ever Olympic quota pace, in the men’s flyweight category (58 kg), .[16]

Athlete Event Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals Repechage Final / BM
Opposition
Result		 Opposition
Result		 Opposition
Result		 Opposition
Result		 Opposition
Result		 Rank
Jack Woolley Men’s −58 kg

