Major League Baseball (MLB) has postponed games due to an outbreak of Covid 19. The season was launched less than a week ago but it has now led to the postponement of numerous games.

In a statement, Major League Baseball confirmed that games between Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles in Florida and Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees in Pennsylvania has been postponed. The decision to postpone the game came on the back of reports that 10 members of the Marlins team and backroom team had tested positive for the virus. This came after Sunday’s game against the Phillies. It follows news from last that players Jose Urena, Garrett Cooper, Harold Ramirez and Jorge Alfaro had already tested positive for Covid 19. Additional testing will now take place according to a MLB statement. “The members of the Marlins’ travelling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results”.

Derek Jeter, chief executive of the Miami Marlins said it was “the correct decision” to suspend the games. He said, “Postponing tonight’s home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation.” Jeter also outlined that the Marlins have remained in Philadelphia to undergo further testing. Meanwhile Baseball chief Rob Manfred has said the Marlins could return to play as soon as Wednesday, depending on testing outcomes.

He said to the MLB Network,”Our first concern is the health of the players, and their families and making sure that we do everything possible to minimise the spread of the virus amongst our employees,”. The Miami Marlins will not play tonight and tomorrow. We’re doing additional testing. If the test results are acceptable, the Marlins will resume play in Baltimore on Wednesday.”

