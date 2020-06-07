Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

NBA legend Michael Jordan has donated $100 million to various groups who are fighting for for racial equality.

BBC Sport report that Jordan and his Jordan Brand will distribute the money over the next 10 years. The money will be go to a number of organisations which help fight racial inequality and social justice. Jordan has spoken out about the recent black live matter protests. The protests came after protests broke out in the USA and across the world following the death of George Floyd as he was restrained by police officers. Floyd died on May 25th after a white police officer who has since been charged with his murder knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand said in a statement. “We are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100m over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,”. The statement continued, “There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the black community. We embrace the responsibility.”

Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community. pic.twitter.com/cGH8bJl1GQ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020

In a statement on his Twitter Jordan confirmed the news, “Jordan Brand is more than one man”. “It has always been a family, we represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination and works everyday to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice”. Johnson also spoke last week saying that he was “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry”. He said,“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration,” he added. “I stand with those calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in our country. “We have had enough.”