NFL star Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10 year extension deal with Kansas City Chiefs worth a record £403 million ($503 million).

BBC Sport report that the contract will keep the now 24 year old quarterback at the club until 2031. It is the richest ever contract in history of North American team sports. Mahomes is a top class player and was named Super Bowl MVP in February, after guiding the Chiefs to their first title in 50 years. It was the fourth quarter that really won the game for the Chiefs who beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Mahomes broke the news of his new deal on his Twitter account stating, “Here to stay” with a short video clip. “Chiefs kingdom, you’ve been with me since the beginning – from rookie year,”. He continued, “You helped us overcome adversity to become Super Bowl champs and we’re staying together for a long time. We’re chasing a dynasty.”

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0

— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

Chairman and Chief Executive of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt said, “He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come,”. Kansas coach Andy Reid said, “I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players.”

BBC Report that Mahomes who was the 10th overall pick in 2017 drafts, averages 302.7 passing yards per game, which includes play-offs and is the most in NFL history. Furthermore, he completed 319 of 484 passes for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns in the last season. He thrown 50 touchdowns in 2018 which incidentally was a league high.

Steinberg Sports also tweeted the news confirming that Mahomes will become the first half billion dollar players in sports history. They said in a tweet,

Congrats to @PatrickMahomes on agreeing to terms on a 10-year extension worth $503 Million. He gets $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. No trade clause. First half billion dollar player in sports history. History made. pic.twitter.com/beSGN4jyej

— Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) July 6, 2020