Olympic Sailing: Murphy wins Race 7 on the comeback trail

Irish sailor Annalise Murphy firmly puts last weekends poor results behind her as she wins race seven and comes second in race eight

Laser Radial Women Race 7/8

The 31-year-old has continuously improved as the Tokyo Games have progressed. She came into today’s races ranked 20th after finishing tenth and ninth in her last two races on Tuesday morning.

She showed her real class in Fujisawa in the early hours of today in tough conditions. The 44 sailors had to compete with 13 knots of wind in 28 degree heat but Murphy was unaffected.

In Race seven she earned a well-needed victory over Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom and Italy’s Silvia Zennaro. This boosted the Dublin women into rank 18 overall in the competition.

This result boosted her going into race eight less than an hour later. In this race she finished second behind the Danish sailor but it is still a very impressive result.

Now she is ranked at 14th overall in this competition with two races left before the medal race. This will be a nail-biting finish for Murphy as only the top 10 will qualify for the final race so another world-class performance will be needed on the final race day.

Murphy’s final two races will go ahead tomorrow morning at 04:05, 30th July.

49er Men Race 5/6

This was an amazing day of sailing for Ireland as Robert Dickinson and Sean Waddilove tried to out due Murphy in the men’s 49er event.

Yesterday morning, the pair completed race two, three, four and finished 12th, 11th and 12th. Today they stepped up their game massively.

In race five, Dickinson and Waddilove finished second behind the dominant Danish team. Slightly later on in race six, the lads finished sixth in an event won by the Brazilian team.

The Irish pair are now ranked seventh overall in a very tight event where a favourite for gold in still very uncertain.

Their next races will be tomorrow morning at 04:05 as they have a triple header of Race seven, eight and nine. The team still have to compete in six more races over the next two days before a winner will be announced.

