Olympics Schedule Friday August 6th – Irish Athletes Timetable

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
0
8
tokyo 2020 olympics

This is the schedule for all the action in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics involving Irish athletes that takes place on Thursday, August 5th.

All times are fixed to Irish Standard Time.

Hockey (02:30-04:15, 11:00-13:10)

Women’s Bronze Medal Match and Final

Boxing (06:00-07:40)

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinals – Aoife O’Rourke

Track Cycling (07:30-11:15)

Women’s Madison Final – Shannon McCurley, Emily Kay, Lydia Gurley (Reserve)

Equestrian (11:00-14:05)

Jumping Team Qualifier – Cian O’Connor, Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny, Austin O’Connor (Reserve).

Athletics (11:50-14:25)

Women’s 400m Final – Phil Healy

Women’s 1500m Final – Sarah Healy, Ciara Mageean

Golf (23:30-08:00)

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 – Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadows

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here