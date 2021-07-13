Olympics Schedule Sat/Sun August 7/8 – Irish Athletes Timetable

tokyo 2020 olympics

This is the schedule for all the action in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics involving Irish athletes that takes place on Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th.

All times are fixed to Irish Standard Time.

Boxing (Saturday, August 7th 06:00-07:55)

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Final – Brendan Irvine

Track Cycling (07:30-10:25)

Men’s Madison Final – Mark Downey, Felix English, Fintan Ryan (Reserve)

Athletics (11:00-14:20, 23:00-01:45)

Men’s 1500m Final – Andrew Coscoran

23:00

Men’s Marathon Final – Paul Pollock, Stephen Scullion, Kevin Seaward

Equestrian (11:00-13:30)

Jumping Team Final – Cian O’Connor, Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny, Austin O’Connor (Reserve)

Track Cycling (Sunday, August 8th 02:00-05:15)

Women’s Omnium Races – Emily Kay

Boxing (06:00-07:55)

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Final – Kellie Harrington

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

