Olympics Schedule Tuesday August 3rd – Irish Athletes Timetable

This is the schedule for all Irish athletes competing at the Olympics in events on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Times are adjusted to Irish Standard Time.
Athletics (01:00-04:35)
Men’s 1500m Round 1 – Andrew Coscoran
Women’s 400m Round 1 – Phil Healy
Men’s 200m Round 1 – Leon Reid, Marcus Lawler
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final – Thomas Barr
11:00
Men’s 200m Semifinals – Leon Reid, Marcus Lawler
Women’s 800m Final – Nadia Power
Women’s 200m Final – Phil Healy
Diving (02:00-03:30, 07:00-08:30)
Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal and Final – Ollie Dingley
Boxing (03:00-05:40, 09:00-11:40)
Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals – Brendan Irvine
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal – Kurt Walker
Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals – Kellie Harrington
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Final – Michaela Walsh
11:00
Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals – Brendan Irvine
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal – Kurt Walker
Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals – Kellie Harrington
Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Final – Aidan Walsh
Equestrian (11:00 – 14:45)
Jumping Individual Qualifier – Cian O’Connor, Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny, Shane Sweetnam (Reserve)
Golf (23:30-08:00)
Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 – Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow
