Olympics Schedule Tuesday August 3rd – Irish Athletes Timetable

James Roulston Mooney
tokyo 2020 olympics

This is the schedule for all Irish athletes competing at the Olympics in events on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Times are adjusted to Irish Standard Time.

Athletics (01:00-04:35)

Men’s 1500m Round 1 – Andrew Coscoran

Women’s 400m Round 1 – Phil Healy

Men’s 200m Round 1 – Leon Reid, Marcus Lawler

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final – Thomas Barr

11:00

Men’s 200m Semifinals – Leon Reid, Marcus Lawler

Women’s 800m Final – Nadia Power

Women’s 200m Final – Phil Healy

Diving (02:00-03:30, 07:00-08:30)

Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal and Final – Ollie Dingley

Boxing (03:00-05:40, 09:00-11:40)

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals – Brendan Irvine

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal – Kurt Walker

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals – Kellie Harrington

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) Final – Michaela Walsh

11:00

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Quarterfinals – Brendan Irvine

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Semifinal – Kurt Walker

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Quarterfinals – Kellie Harrington

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Final – Aidan Walsh

Equestrian (11:00 – 14:45)

Jumping Individual Qualifier – Cian O’Connor, Bertram Allen, Darragh Kenny, Shane Sweetnam (Reserve)

Golf (23:30-08:00)

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 – Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

