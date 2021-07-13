Olympics Schedule Wednesday August 4th – Irish Athletes Timetable

James Roulston Mooney
tokyo 2020 olympics

This is the schedule for all the action in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics involving Irish athletes that takes place on Wednesday, August 4th.

All times are Irish Standard Time.

Hockey (02:30-04:15, 11:00-12:45)

Women’s Semifinals

Boxing (06:00-08:10)

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Final – Emmet Brennan

Diving (07:00-09:30)

Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary – Tanya Watson

Athletics (10:30-14:00)

Women’s 1500m Semifinals – Sarah Healy, Ciara Mageean

Women’s 400m Semifinals – Phil Healy

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – Michelle Finn, Eilish Flanagan

Men’s 800m Final – Mark English

Men’s 200m Final – Leon Reid, Marcus Lawler

Equestrian (11:00-13:40)

Jumping Individual Final – Cian O’Connor, Darragh Kenny, Bertram Allen, Shane Sweetnam (Reserve)

Golf (23:30-08:00)

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 – Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadows

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

