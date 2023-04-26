908 total views, 908 views today

Padraig Harrington: The Irish Golfer Enjoying His Game More Than Ever Despite His Age

Padraig Harrington, a legendary Irish golfer, may be at the twilight of his professional career at 51 years old, but he is determined to continue playing on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. Although he has been performing well on the PGA Tour Champions, he still wants to compete against the very best and win against young players. According to him, he is loving golf more than ever before and has eliminated the things he doesn’t want to do, allowing him to enjoy his life on tour, which is reflecting in his game. Harrington has also embraced the changing times and is active on social media, sharing golf hints and tips during the pandemic.

Improving Swing Speed is a Priority

Harrington has been focused on improving his swing speed, and winning a recent bet with Shane Lowry, where he got to 191 mph, was a feather in his cap. He advises that swing speed is not about getting stronger in the gym, but more about breaking the mental, psychological barrier of swinging faster without the fear of hitting crooked. Harrington believes that players should train themselves to swing ten miles an hour quicker and swing easy, and they will be five miles an hour quicker on the golf course.

Knee Operation Can Wait

Despite needing an operation on his right knee, Harrington will not do so in the very near future because he is playing too well to take six months off. However, he is managing his knee by doing a lot of physio and strengthening the rest of his leg to protect the knee. At the moment, he is good to go.

Winning is More Important Than Age Records

Harrington is currently the oldest player on the DP World Tour, but he’s more interested in winning than being the oldest winner. He feels good about his game and believes he can win at any stage. His aim is to win rather than getting lucky and setting a record.

Confidence in Europe’s Ryder Cup Team

As the captain for the Ryder Cup in 2020, Harrington knows that it is crucial to have the right players for a successful campaign. He is confident that the current European team is in a good place, with top players such as Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick performing exceptionally well. However, Harrington believes that they still need a few more senior and young players to show some form to be competitive.

Launching Marlay Putting Green

Harrington was in Ireland last week to launch the Marlay Putting Green, an initiative he had been working on for three years. The funding for the project came from the R&A and Golf Ireland, supported by Sport Ireland’s special projects scheme. Harrington wanted to give something that everyone could enjoy, regardless of their skill level or whether they are golfers or not. He believes that putting is easy for beginners but difficult for experienced players, and he hopes that the Marlay Putting Green will give people of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to enjoy the game.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com