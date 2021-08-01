Paul Broadhurst wins Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Paul Broadhurst added his name to a long list of winners by securing victory in the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Formby Golf Club in Liverpool today.

The Englishman posted a closing three under par round of 69 to reach seven under par. He finished one stroke clear of Frenchman Thomas Levet and England’s John Bickerton, who shared second place on six under par.

First win in nearly 3 years

Sunday’s win ends a spell of almost three years without a victory for the double Senior Major Champion.

“It feels pretty special to win a tournament of this stature on a links course,” he said. “I enjoyed playing the golf course. I remember some of the holes from ’85 in the British Amateur when I played here last, my son played here a few years ago in the English Amateur and he said ‘it’s a tough track, Dad, you’ve got hit it straight’ but I drove it well all week really. I didn’t hit many poor drives and I got it done in the end.

Australian David McKenzie shared fourth place with 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie on five under par,. Overnight co-leaders Markus Brier and Peter Wilson shared sixth on three under.

Scotland’s Andrew Oldcorn finishing eighth on two under par. Argentina’s Mauricio Molina and Irishman Brendan McGovern completed the top ten, sharing ninth on one under.

The next stop on the Legends Tour International Schedule is the Irish Legends presented by The McGinley Foundation, which takes place at Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort from August 20-22

