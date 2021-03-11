Premier League Darts 2021 – Venues, dates, players and schedule

We have the list of players, venues and schedule for the 2021 Premier League darts tour. Dublin date will be announced later this year.

The 2021 Unibet Premier League will begin on Monday April 5 with a repeat of last year’s final between Glen Durrant and Nathan Aspinall and feature the rematch of the World Championship final between Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson.

The opening nine nights of the 2021 Premier League season will be staged in Milton Keynes from April 5-9 and April 19-22, with the ten players facing each other once in the first half of the season.

The bottom two players will be eliminated following Judgement Night on April 22, with details of the second half of the season – featuring seven further league nights and the Play-Offs, comprising the top four players – to be made in due course.

The 2021 season will begin with a high-profile night of action on Easter Monday, opening with a repeat of the 2020 decider between reigning champion Durrant and Aspinall.

World Champion Price will face two-time Premier League winner Anderson as they meet on the big stage for the first time since the Welshman took victory at Alexandra Palace on January 3.

Five-time Premier League winner Michael van Gerwen opens up against Dimitri Van den Bergh, the World Matchplay champion who is competing in his debut season.

Former Premier League finalists Peter Wright and Rob Cross come up against debutants Jonny Clayton and Jose de Sousa respectively as the 2021 Masters and 2020 Grand Slam of Darts winners begin their Premier League journeys.

Van Gerwen and Wright face off in the headline tie on Night Two, while former World Cup team-mates Wright and Anderson meet on Night Three.

The world’s top two players clash on Night Four as Price takes on Van Gerwen, and Night Five sees the World Champion take on the Premier League champion when Price plays Durrant.

The event will resume on Monday April 19, with ties including the meeting of the only two players in this year’s event to have previously topped the league table, as Durrant meets Van Gerwen.

Night Seven sees Wright take on Price before Night Eight includes a repeat of the 2020 World Matchplay final between Van den Bergh and Anderson and the all-Welsh meeting between Price and Clayton.

Judgement Night sees the players competing in their ninth league match before the bottom two are eliminated – with ties including Price against Van den Bergh, Aspinall playing Anderson, De Sousa facing Wright, Durrant taking on Cross and Clayton’s clash with Van Gerwen.

The Unibet Premier League will begin at 1900 BST on each night, with worldwide coverage through the PDC’s broadcast partners including Sky Sports, RTL7, DAZN and for PDCTV Subscribers outside of the UK, Ireland & Netherlands via video.pdc.tv.

2021 Unibet Premier League

Night One – Monday April 5

Nathan Aspinall v Glen Durrant

Rob Cross v Jose de Sousa

Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night Two – Tuesday April 6

Gary Anderson v Jose de Sousa

Jonny Clayton v Glen Durrant

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Night Three – Wednesday April 7

Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen

Glen Durrant v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Peter Wright v Gary Anderson

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Jose de Sousa v Jonny Clayton

Night Four – Thursday April 8

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Peter Wright

Jonny Clayton v Rob Cross

Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson v Glen Durrant

Night Five – Friday April 9

Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton

Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jose de Sousa

Night Six – Monday April 19

Rob Cross v Gary Anderson

Jose de Sousa v Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Glen Durrant v Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Night Seven – Tuesday April 20

Glen Durrant v Jose de Sousa

Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Nathan Aspinall v Jonny Clayton

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Night Eight – Wednesday April 21

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Gary Anderson v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa

Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton

Peter Wright v Glen Durrant

Judgement Night – Thursday April 22

Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen

Glen Durrant v Rob Cross

Jose de Sousa v Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall v Gary Anderson

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gerwyn Price

Format

The opening nine nights will see the ten players face each other once in the round-robin phase. Games will be the best of 12 legs – first to seven, or a six-all draw. Players receive two points for a win and one point for a draw.