US President Donald Trump has called on Nascar’s racing only black driver Bubba Wallace to apologise after protests were launched after a noose was found to be be a hoax hanging in his garage stall. The FBI have since found it to be not to be evidence of hate crime.

A noose was widely seen as a symbol of lynchings in the American Southern areas. When it was discovered by police at Wallace’s garage stall it sparked outrage as it was found during the protests for Black Lives Matter. Donald Trump has came out and tweeted that Wallace had to apologise for his actions. Mr Trump said in a tweet, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?

In a response to Trump’s tweet Wallace sent out a tweet saying, “The next generation and little ones following my footsteps … always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! … Even when it’s hate from the POTUS.” Nascar have also supported Wallace saying they are proud of Bubba Wallace and they commend his courage and leadership. Trumps press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the president is not taking a stance on the removal of the confederate flag, but defended his call on Wallace to issue an apology. She said, “The FBI … has concluded that this was not a hate crime, and he believes it would go a long way if Bubba came out and acknowledged this as well,”