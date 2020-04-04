Every single team in the NBA has a distinct personality. They have a set of characteristics which make them unique to fans, and this can include a mascot. The mascot is the ultimate expression for the team, it is an example of what they do, what they think, and how they choose to represent themselves to the players and to the fans.

Some of these mascots have been very entertaining people, and have gone on to be excellent images for the team as a whole. Others have not been so good. Let’s take a look at the NBA mascots being ranked from worst to best.

Chuck the Condor – Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers introduced this interesting mascot during 2016. His name was Chuck, and he was a condor. According to the team, this particular specimen was meant to represent how they would approach games, with presumably the strength and swiftness of a bird. Instead, this didn’t go so well.

Opinions about why this doesn’t work as a concept are fairly divided. Some people say that it is down to the nightmarish design, others say that it’s down to the brash and unlikable personality of the person in the suit, but the universal agreement from the Internet is that this was not a sensible manoeuvre, and has instead lower the overall reputation of the team. Back to the drawing board, people.

G-Wiz – Washington Wizards

Now, credit to the Washington Wizards where it is due, they do actually have a fairly unique mascot. It is called G-Wiz, and nobody knows exactly what it is. It’s a big blue thing.

Looking kind of like a cross between a Muppet and an anteater, G-Wiz Is an interesting character. It’s been around since the 90s, it has a variety of hobbies, and it is a fairly common appearance now whenever the Washington Wizards step out to play.

The Raptor – Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are well known for a lot of different reasons, and one of them is their mascot. In a world full of birds, wolves, dogs and lions, the Toronto Raptors went for, you guessed it, a raptor.

A strange, red creature with a mop of brown hair, the raptor is the ultimate expression of the Toronto Raptors, and has become very popular actually. It is widely considered to be one of the best mascots of all time, because it is both appealing, unique, and funny all at once.

Jazz Bear – Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz team is a group of people who have a lot of things going for them. A fairly reasonable record, an impressive gathering of fans, and a mascot who is downright inappropriate and hilarious all at once. Introducing, for your viewing pleasure, the Jazz Bear.

This bear has an attitude problem. Well, specifically, he is one of the few mascots with an attitude. He is more than happy to start causing problems, pick fights with the other team, and has been inducted into the mascot Hall of Fame to commemorate just how important he is to the sport as a whole. It’s definitely a lot of fun, if just something which is not usually seen.

Jack Nicholson – Los Angeles Lakers

And one of the best mascots of all time is the mascot for the Los Angeles Lakers, Jack Nicholson. No, we aren’t joking.

The famous actor Jack Nicholson is a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had ringside seats sense forever, and has been a regular fan of the games for the past 25 years. As many are aware, Jack has had a long prolific acting career, and he might be considered to be one of the most talented actors in his generation. He’s definitely not a bad idea for an unofficial mascot, but this is cheating slightly. However, it’s Jack Nicholson, what are you going to do?

In conclusion, these are some of the most interesting MBA mascots ranked from worst to best. These people offer something different to the team that they are part of, and it is interesting to see how they all affect the culture of the game. Mascots help to connect the players with the fans, and to ground the whole thing in a fun and approachable manner. Understandably, these are some of the most affluent and interesting mascots which have ever come out of the game, and they all have left an impact on MBA as a whole, whether it’s good or bad. It’s always interesting to see how these mascots have influenced the shape of the game, and so to see them progress and advance is always fun. But who will the Lakers have when Jack Nicholson stops going to games? Only time will tell.