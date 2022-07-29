Running Problems, And How To Treat Them?

1,233 total views, 1,233 views today

Do you run regularly but find yourself in pain often? Here are some of the most common issues and some tips on how to treat them.

Plantar Fasciitis

This condition usually feels like an ice pick going through the heel. You will feel tenderness on the bottom of the foot – which will worsen in the morning. The condition isn’t serious, but you need to see a doctor to rule out something serious such as a stress fracture.

Causes – Plantar fascia is a band of tissue that stretches along the bottom of the foot. It connects the heel of the foot to the ball. This area comes under stress every time you take a step. People with ankles that pronate, very high arches or flat feet are predisposed to this condition. If you don’t stretch enough before walking, you can bring on this condition.

Prevention – Stretch at least three times a day – including the first thing in the morning as well as after walking. Target the calf muscles, tendon, Achilles, and plantar fascia during these stretches. Stand on your toes on a step and drop your heels and hold for a slow count of ten.

Treatment – Take a break from regular walking. Roll your foot on a frozen bottle of water and stretch it to relieve pain associated with the condition. Your doctor may suggest wearing a night splint or stretching the foot while you sleep if the pain doesn’t go away. If you want to continue to run then plantar fasciitis shoes could be a good investment.

Muscle Cramps

Muscle cramps will feel like a tight squeezing pain in the calf muscles. The condition isn’t serious, and you need to see a doctor if the cramp doesn’t go away.

Causes – Cramps usually occur when you do some strenuous exercises such as walking uphill. Even though there are many causes of muscle cramps, the most common cause is the muscles are not used to exercising. It can also happen when you are dehydrated or low in potassium. In fact, potassium is an electrolyte that comes out when you sweat.

Prevention – Start your exercise routine slowly and build it up to walking longer distances or tougher routes. Don’t overwork yourself in the process. Avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water when exercising. Get some potassium in your system by eating a banana or drinking a sports drink that has electrolytes.

Treatment – Stop, hydrate, and stretch. Don’t forget to try calf stretches.Many find that bathing in salts or rubbing in cbd cream after exercise can help soothe the pain significantly

Sprained Ankle

You may feel a sharp pain in the ankle that fades away into a dull pain over time. A sprain isn’t serious most of the time, and it means you have stretched the ligament. But you should check out the sprain to rule out a fracture if you have difficulty putting weight on your foot.

Causes – A sudden twisting in the ankle can cause a sprain. It often happens when you take an awkward step.

Prevention – Sprains occur when you walk on uneven surfaces such as cobblestone or grass. You need to watch where you walk. Walk on flat pavements and be cautious when walking on rough surfaces. Perform this exercise to strengthen your ankles. Hold a resistance band with your hand. Now step one foot into the band. Kick the leg to the side against the force of the resistance band.

Treatment – Most sprains will get better with time. You need to avoid using the foot too often. Elevating the foot above the heart or ice can help reduce the swelling – you can do this on your by putting your foot over your head while lying on some indoor or outdoor furniture. Your doctor may recommend wearing a brace of pain that doesn’t recede. Physical therapy is the most effective treatment for most of the sprains.

Achilles Tendinitis

This is a condition where you will feel a dull or slightly burning pain in the back of the ankle or heel. It’s not that serious. A bad injury to the Achilles tendon can require prolonged therapy or surgery at times. That’s why you shouldn’t ignore such an injury. If the condition has to lead to a rupture of the tendon – which is very rare – you will need immediate surgery to correct the situation.

Causes – Tight calf muscles are the cause of Achilles Tendinitis. Our tendons and ligaments are not as elastic as they used to be as we age. Strenuous exercises without preparing your body for it can place you at a higher risk for this condition.

Prevention – Stretch the calves once they become warm such as when you finish having a shower. Don’t forget to warm up with a five-minute stroll before you walk or run. Stop and stretch before and after the walk. This is a good exercise for you – Stand with your hands against a wall and place both feet on the ground. Now take a big step back with one foot and hold the position for 10 seconds. Then repeat with the other foot. Make sure you build up your walking routine gradually.

Treatment – Rest is the best treatment for this condition. Your doctor may recommend an anti-inflammatory medication or icing the foot if there is continuous swelling. A night splint can help keep the tendon in a lengthened position. Gel heel inserts in the show will help take the pressure off the tendons when you start walking again.

Lower Back Pain

This condition feels like a dull or sharp pain in the lower back, back of the leg, or buttocks. The condition isn’t serious but will mostly occur in people who have a history of back pain. You need to get the condition checked out -especially if there is radiating pain, tingling down the legs, or numbness. This may signal a pinched nerve. Your doctor will find the root of the condition to prevent it from worsening.

Causes – This is a muscle strain. It can also mean one disk in the back is bulging and pinching a nerve. The pounding movement of walking will aggravate the condition.

Prevention – Use the correct posture when walking. Lower back pain is very common in smokers. Obesity is another condition that can aggravate the situation.

Treatment – Stop exercising until you speak with a doctor. But research reveals that moderate activity will alleviate chronic back pain. If you have a history of lower back pain, the best thing is to get a little exercise each day.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com