Francis Derwin wins GAIN Alltech Grand Prix in Barnadown

Athlone’s Francis Derwin and AHG Whiterock came out on top in the GAIN Alltech Grand Prix in Barnadown at the weekend.

Second to go in a strong jump-off, the pairing made it look easy as they delivered a clear in 31.69 seconds. The combination took the lion’s share of the €4,000 in the Cooley Farms sponsored round.

AHG Whiterock Cruise Down, owned by Francis Derwin, has no shortage of experience. The 12-year-old was also Kate Derwin’s 2019 European Junior gold medal mount.

In total, 77 combinations contested this round. Thirteen delivered clear rounds first time out. Of those in the top six line-up, three horses were just eight-year-olds.

The runner-up spot was filled by the Autumn Grand Prix Champion, John McEntee and Hip Girl. They went clear in 34.63 seconds. Hip Girl is a 12 -year-old Swedish Warmblood mare.

Filling third place on was Dean Rogan, riding De L’ Oiseliere. Going mid-way in the jump-off, they delivered a clear in 34.87 seconds.

A clear in 35.33 seconds for Kevin Gallagher and ESI Star Struck saw them take fourth place. Clem Mc McMahon crossed the line with nothing to add aboard TJM Amour Fou in 38.13 seconds for fifth place.

Completing the top six line-up was last week’s Grand Prix winner Tim MacDonagh. The Galway rider was partnering his own Hollypark Pacino.

The Current National Grand Prix Champion, Derek McConnell and Dothraki Warlord were last of the double clears in 39.39 seconds for seventh place.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com