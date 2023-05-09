Connacht Squad to face Stormers in URC semi-final announced

1,215 total views, 1,224 views today
Connacht Rugby Squad Departs for BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Final
A 29-man Connacht squad has left for Cape Town this morning for their upcoming match against the DHL Stormers in the BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Final. The team is looking to secure their place in the final and potentially win the championship.
Stormers v Connacht, 3pm Saturday
Clean Bill of Health
The management team has reported a clean bill of health from the weekend win over Ulster in Belfast, which is excellent news for the team. This means that all the players are in good condition and ready to play in the match. The travelling squad includes all 23 players who featured in Belfast.
Inclusion of Connacht Natives
Connacht natives Eoin de Buitléar, Cathal Forde, Darragh Murray, and Colm Reilly have been included in the squad. This is a significant achievement for these players, as they are representing their home team and will hope to push for a place in the match day squad.
Additionally, props Peter Dooley and Dominic Robertson-McCoy are also included in the squad.
Forwards (17)
Jack Aungier
Finlay Bealham
Denis Buckley
Jarrad Butler
Eoin de Buitlear
Peter Dooley
Oisín Dowling
Jordan Duggan
Dave Heffernan
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Josh Murphy
Darragh Murray
Niall Murray
Conor Oliver
Cian Prendergast
Dominic Robertson-McCoy
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Backs (12)
Bundee Aki
Caolin Blade
Jack Carty
Tom Daly
Tom Farrell
Cathal Forde
Mack Hansen
Kieran Marmion
John Porch
Tiernan O’Halloran
Byron Ralston
Colm Reilly