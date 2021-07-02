Ireland in Longines FEI Nations Cup action in Rotterdam

Irish Show Jumping team is in five-star Longines FEI Nations Cup action in Rotterdam today.

Team manager Michael Blake has named Shane Sweetnam, Bertram Allen, Michael G Duffy and Eoin McMahon for Ireland’s Longines FEI Nations Cup team.

Ireland have been drawn fourth to jump in the 10-team contest.

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam will partner Karlin Van’t Vennehof.

Wexford’s Bertram Allen is aboard the Irish Sport Horse Pacino Amiro.

Mayo’s Michael G Duffy rides the Irish Sport Horse Lapuccino 2.

Clare’s Eoin McMahon partners Chacon 2.

Ireland finished fifth in their opening Longines FEI Nations Cup in Europe Division 1 at La Baule in France. The Irish team was third last time out at Sopot in Poland.

Rotterdam is the last Nations Cup in Europe Division 1 before the 2021 final in Barcelona for which Ireland have already qualified.

The Longines FEI Nations Cup of The Netherlands starts at 4pm Irish time with live coverage on FEITV.

