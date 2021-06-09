Stars set to shine for the 2021 Irish Open

A limited number of tickets set to go on sale tomorrow.

Shane Tighe
Three time major winner Pádraig Harrington pictured at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photo credit: Shane Tighe.
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2021
Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny

The Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open 2021 at Mount Juliet Estate is set to feature a who’s who of Irish golf. Graeme McDowell is set to host this year’s event and is set to welcome Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry.

Former U.S. Open Champion and Ryder Cup 2010 hero McDowell was unable to fulfill his hosting duties at the 2020 event at Galgoram Castle in Co. Antrim last year. The Ballymena venue hosted the event last September in a pandemic enforced rescheduling. McDowell was among a host of players unable to participate due to their commitments at the U.S. Open in Winged Foot the previous week.

Shane Lowry pictured at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photo credit: Shane Tighe.

The 2016 Irish Open champion Rory McIlroy makes his return to the event for the first time since Ballyliffin in 2018. While the current Claret Jug holder and 2009 Irish Open winner Shane Lowry is also set to feature. Pádraig Harrington, who won the event at Adare in 2007, is also set to tee off at the beautiful Thomastown course on 1st July.

Last year’s tournament at the Co. Kilkenny venue was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year’s event is set to see limited crowds return to the course. A limited number of tickets will be available tomorrow (Thursday, June 10th) for holders of tickets for last year’s event and those who register for a pre-sale window from 2pm tomorrow. Any remaining tickets will go on sale from 5pm.

Three-time major winner Pádraig Harrington pictured at the 2019 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photo credit: Shane Tighe.

