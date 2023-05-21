The Ethics of Football Clubs Accepting Gambling Sponsorships

1,205 total views, 1,205 views today

If you’ve gone through BET999’s crypto sportsbook, you’re probably a fan of sports gambling. Although it has been around for many years, in recent times, it has created ethical and moral questions, particularly when it comes to football clubs accepting sponsorships. In this article, you’ll learn what you must know on the matter.

Some Background

Former goalscorer for Manchester United and England, Wayne Rooney, joined Derby County. Many fans wondered if the decision was to improve the team or change its financial position.

Derby plays in the second tier of English football, and team representatives announced that Rooney would play wearing the number 32 on his t-shirt. They also revealed a deal with 32Red, an online bookmaker based in Gibraltar.

Apparently, the connection between the number on the shirt and the team’s new sponsor drew condemnation from many people, including the UK papers, church groups, and even various politicians.

According to the people, the deal between 32Red and Derby is another example of bookmakers taking their relationship too far. They say they’re not regarding the impact their messages have on children and people struggling with gambling addiction, and highlighted relevant ethical issues to discuss.

Some betting groups support this view, for example, GVC Holdings, which is one of the largest ones worldwide. Its chief executive, Kenny Alexander, said that there have been too many adverts on TV, football jerseys, etc.

Other Countries Are Also Banning These Sponsorships

Both Italy and Germany have taken a stance against casinos sponsoring football teams. However, German representatives have said that completely prohibiting the sponsorships might impact the economy of casinos, which in turn, could harm the country.

Strict rules in the UK could also threaten the link between sports betting and English football. The last few decades have marked a new era for the sport because it has always been associated with gambling, and there have been ‘pools’ where fans can bet small stakes to try and guess the outcomes of different matches.

A Debate Is Taking Place

Even though it’s now causing ethical discussions, the sports and the casino industry have enjoyed growth because of their association with each other.

Different senior football industry and betting executives have given interviews on the condition of anonymity because of the subject’s sensitive condition. They said a fierce debate is happening, and both industries are trying to head off significant regulatory backlash.

At the same time, football clubs and gambling groups are trying to find the best ways to respond to public concerns and people’s opinions.

Kenny Alexander said that Derby’s deal with 32Red was ridiculous because currently, executives are trying to get companies off the front pages. According to him, the move was counterproductive.

According to Mel Morris, getting Wayne Rooney was a success because of the commercial opportunity the club has now. However, he declined further comments on the club’s business operations.

Worldwide Impact

The public knows that football shirts are some of the most attractive billboards because thousands of fans wear them. Through them, companies can reach millions of people worldwide.

Sponsors of English teams also target fans in the US, Asia, and Australia. In the case of the last two, companies push t-shirts to fans without falling foul of laws.

In China, for example, online betting is banned. Moreover, Australia has a ban on betting groups advertising on TV during sports matches.

Currently, half of the 20 teams in the Premier League have gambling logos on their t-shirts. Nonetheless, none of the six big clubs (Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal) have had betting companies as their sponsor.

Instead, gambling companies target smaller clubs because the organizations often have more modest budgets.

These football clubs still appear on TV screens and worldwide, so gambling companies get revenue either way.

Executives in those teams have said that making deals with gambling companies might be more lucrative than accepting sponsorships from better-known organizations.

What the Chiefs Say

The English Football League, which is the body running professional divisions under the Premier League, said that commercial agreements between clubs and gambling companies are essential for the financial sustainability of all levels of professional football.

At the same time, the English Football League stated that there must be an approach where football and gambling companies can work together in a socially responsible and sensible way.

The sports minister in the UK has said that teams must abide by the rules when it comes to accepting sponsorships. However, there are no specific regulations regarding gambling companies endorsing clubs, and football governing bodies have found themselves in the midst of commercial issues and moral concerns.

In 2017, player Joey Barton was banned for 18 months from the FA for placing bets, but he said it was hypocritical because they had commercial relationships with gambling companies. His statements made the Football Association pull out of a deal.

Furthermore, the English Football League has a contract with SkyBet, an online bookmaker. According to them, they promote responsible gambling messages on shirts and work with teams to limit possible dangers to vulnerable players.

Where the Issue Stands Today

Currently, teams and betting companies are still figuring out the best approaches to handle people’s moral and ethical concerns. Some casino games somftware providers collaborate with clubs to make slot games with sports theme like 123Goal, 1st Down or MilkyWay.

The Premier League and the Football Association in the UK make a huge difference when it comes to football rules and regulations worldwide, as evidenced by their influence in other countries such as Australia, Italy, China, Germany, and the US.

However, a clear path still doesn’t exist yet. Football teams and gambling companies are trying to care for vulnerable populations while also making a profit. Nonetheless, opposing groups, such as the Labour Party, want complete bans on these commercial relationships.

Advertising gambling could put many people at risk, including children and players who have already had problematic betting behaviors. Even so, clubs still need to make a profit, so they’re doing the best they can to handle ethical concerns while also earning revenue.

Final Thoughts

There are still no specific rules when it comes to football clubs accepting gambling sponsorships. Nonetheless, there’s a strong debate happening, and teams and betting companies are working together to come up with the best solutions.

