As you probably already know The 2020 Masters Golf major has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first men’s major championship of the year was due to begin on 9 April at Augusta National in Georgia.

Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances,” Ridley said.

The postponement stunned players who were part of the 2020 field.

“I’m perplexed. I’m shocked,” said 2007 Masters champ Zach Johnson. “I’m numb about all of this. It’s like watching a movie and you hope you wake up and everything is back to normal. But this is reality. The people at the PGA Tour, specifically Jay Monahan, and at the people at the Masters, specifically Fred Ridley, I completely trust and I’m confident they are talking to the right people and they are making the right decisions at the right time.

“It’s unfortunate for us players, clearly, but it’s just not about us. And that obviously has to be paramount. There are so many more individuals, entities, that are affected by this and could be affected even worse if we were to play. It’s unfortunate for the PGA Tour and the Masters.”

It is the Masters’ first postponement since World War II, which stopped the tournament in 1943, 1944 and 1945.