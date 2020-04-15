Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Tour de France 2020 has a new start date of Saturday 29th August, lets hope they will be able to run the race then

The news many of us have been waiting for. Some light at the end of the tunnel.@LeTour expected to start on the 29th of August – assuming all goes well 🙏🏻 https://t.co/ny4lMAnlcW — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) April 15, 2020

In a statement, organisers said: “Following the President’s address on Monday evening, where large-scale events were banned in France until mid-July as a part of the fight against the spread of Covid-19, the organisers of the Tour de France, in agreement with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), have decided to postpone the Tour de France to Saturday 29th August to Sunday 20th September 2020.

“Initially scheduled to take place from the 27th June to the 19th July, the Tour de France will follow the same route, with no changes, from Nice to Paris.

“The women’s event, La Course by le Tour de France avec FDJ, which was initially scheduled to take place on the 19th July on the Champs Elysées, will also be postponed to a date that is still to be determined, but it will take place during the Tour de France 2020.”