Two gold medals for Ireland at Youth Sailing World Championships

1 total views, 1 views today

Both of Ireland’s single-handed sailors have won Gold medals at the Allianz Youth Sailing World Championships in The Hague, The Netherlands, this afternoon.

Howth Yacht Club’s Eve McMahon and Rocco Wright delivered fantastic performances over their seven-races series which began last Sunday.

Eve McMahon led her 55-strong field from day one. She scored all top three results for the week including four race wins. Her worst result of the week (6th place) came in the final race today.

“It feels amazing – last year’s fourth place in Oman was so disappointing,” McMahon said shortly before the medal ceremony. “I’m so proud of Ireland to achieve gold at the worlds and to make it a double in the same year is history-making.”

Wright also claims gold

Rocco Wright made his mark in the Male single-handed event on his first ever appearance at a Youth Worlds. He finished the penultimate day in second overall but only separated by tie-break from the leader.

A confident start in the final race today saw the Dublin sailor beat Ole Schweckendiek by finishing fourth, one place ahead of his German rival. This was enough to break the points tie as American Peter Barnard missed the podium with a 14th place.

“I tried not to think about the others around me and just sail my own race,” said Wright about keeping focused at his first Youth Worlds appearance. “I didn’t expect to win so it’s all a bit mind-blowing really.”

“I was so surprised that Rocco displayed such maturity at such a young age (15) as he remained calm and executed the result,” said Vasilij Zbogar, Irish Sailing’s Laser Coach.

“Two Irish winning Gold in the ILCA6 … I still can’t quite believe it; the work is paying off – all of us are on the right track,” Zbogar added.

Both McMahon and Wright now switch their attention to Texas later this month where they compete in their ILCA6 class world championships, a stand-alone event that differs from this week’s championship where all disciplines are in competition.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com