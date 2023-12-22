Ulster vs. Connacht: Clash Under the Friday Night Lights

Milestone Alert: Kieran Treadwell’s 150th Appearance

Ulster’s seasoned player, Kieran Treadwell, marks his 150th appearance, adding a special edge to the encounter against Connacht.

Mack Hansen Returns for Connacht

Connacht welcomes back Mack Hansen, the dynamic full-back, adding firepower to their lineup after his absence due to injury.

Match Details

– **Location**: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

– **Kick-Off Time**: 19.35 IRE & UK / 20.35 ITA / 21.35 SA

– **Referee**: Eoghan Cross (IRFU, 12th league game)

– **Live Coverage**: BBC NI, TG4, Viaplay, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv

Lineups

**Ulster Starting XV**:

– Notable names: Mike Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson

– Strong bench featuring Will Addison

**Connacht Starting XV**:

– Hansen’s return bolsters the backline.

– Key players: Jack Carty, Bundee Aki, Denis Buckley

Insights from Ulster’s Jonny Bell and Connacht’s Pete Wilkins

– **Jonny Bell (Ulster Defence Coach)** emphasises the need for a solid performance against Connacht’s physicality. Ulster aims to dictate the game in front of their home crowd.

– **Pete Wilkins (Connacht’s Head Coach)** acknowledges Ulster’s recent form and the challenge of playing away. He emphasises the squad’s readiness for the intensity of this interprovincial fixture.

Expectations

Ulster enters as favorites with a betting line of -10, backed by recent victories, including a notable European win. Connacht, with seven changes to their lineup, aims for consistency while injecting fresh energy and physicality into the game.

Anticipated Showdown

An interprovincial clash like Ulster vs. Connacht is not just a game—it’s a showcase of rugby intensity and rivalry. Expect fireworks under the Friday night lights as both teams vie for dominance on the field.

