A “bored” former athlete will be spending his birthday running a marathon in his garden – despite it measuring just 6m (19ft).

James Campbell, 31, has calculated he will have to traverse it 7,000 times to log the required 26.2 miles.

He expects the endurance feat, which he has dubbed “literally the most stupid thing I could think of to do”, to take about seven hours.

Nearly £5k before I start which is incredible! Thank you all so much. Now for the fun bit #6metregardenmarathon

He hopes to raise £10,000 for the NHS.