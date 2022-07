2,005 total views, 2,005 views today

Xander Schauffele pictured at Adare Manor, Co. Limerick, with the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am trophy, after winning the professional individual prize with a score of 10-under-par.

Schauffele today shot a two-under-par to seal his win, following a course record 64 yesterday. Almost 40,000 spectators attended the two-day event – the sixth staging of the Pro-Am – with many millions once again raised for Irish charitable organisations.

