Darkness Falls Wins Second G1 with Dewhurst Stakes Victory

Darkness Falls (6/4) won the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday and has his connections dreaming of further glory in 2027.

A son of Camelot, trained by Aidan O’Brien, Darkness Falls won the Group 1 Golden Fleece Stakes at Leopardstown during Irish Champions Weekend, but this afternoon came back from nine to seven furlongs to claim his second win at the highest level this season.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the juvenile colt got the better of the race favourite Desert Castle (10/11), with William Buick in the saddle, and Darkness Falls has now overtaken the Godolphin-owned colt at the top of the betting market for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket next May.

Great Barrier Reef (15/2), ridden by Wayne Lordan, finished in third place, with Gentle Hurricane (50/1) next home for Andrew Balding and James Doyle.

Earlier on the seven-race card, O’Brien, Moore and the Coolmore partners took the Group 3 Native Trail Zetland Stakes with Drumbeat (10/11 favourite) easily defeating Wykehurst Park (7/2) and Apulia Bay (5/1) respectively.

Alphone La Grande Wins Cesarewitch for Martin & McGettigan

Tony Martin and jockey Patrick McGettigan teamed up for success in the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap as Alphonse La Grande (18/1) became a two-time winner of the two-mile two-furlong heritage handicap.

Found-pound claimer McGettigan got his mount up on the line to deny the 4/1 race favourite Sea Lantern, with Joseph O’Brien’s J.P. McManus-owned nine-year-old Dawn Rising (6/1) coming home in third place in the hands of Ryan Moore.

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