The racecard for the 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday 28th March will be comprised of nine races – six Group 1s and three Group 2s, with the day’s racing worth a total of $35 million.

Global Group 1 winners such as Benbatl, Chrysoberyl and Sir Winston are currently likely runners in the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup.

Ghaiyyath and Hong Kong Vase (Group 1) winner Glory Vase are entries in the Group 1 $6 million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic.

Defending champion Almond Eye is likely to be opposed by Hong Kong Cup (Group 1) winner Win Bright and Jebel Hatta (Group 1) victor Barney Roy in the $6 million Group 1 Dubai Turf.

The world’s richest dirt sprint, the $2.5 million Dubai Golden Shaheen, has attracted one of the top dirt sprinters in the world, Imperial Hint, while the $2 million Al Quoz Sprint (Group 1) and $2.5 million Group 2 UAE Derby is expected to see runners from Japan, Europe, the UAE and the USA.

The $1.5 million Dubai Gold Cup (Group 2) entries include Ireland’s Kew Gardens, Aidan O’Brien’s Ladbroke’s St Leger winner at Doncaster, as well as the Group 1 Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter.

The $1.5 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile features a clash between dominant milers Capezzano and Salute the Soldier.

The world’s richest race day kicks off with the Group 1 $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic which will be contested by some of the world’s best Purebred Arabians, including the defending champion AF Maher.