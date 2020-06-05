Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Despite expected changes to the 2020 Spring Racing Carnival in Australia, the Racing Victoria (RV) Board has retained the existing feature race programme and traditional dates for this year.

As a result of this decision, the 2020 Spring Racing Carnival will officially commence with the Group 1 Memsie Stakes meeting at Caulfield on Saturday, 29th August and conclude with the Ballarat Cup meeting on Saturday, 21st November.

All feature races conducted in the 2019 Spring Racing Carnival will be retained, including 21 Group 1 races and 26 country cups.

The Caulfield Cup Carnival will take place over three days with the Caulfield Guineas meeting on Saturday, 10th October, the Blue Sapphire Stakes meeting on Wednesday, 14th October and the Caulfield Cup meeting scheduled for Saturday, 17th October.

The Cox Plate Carnival at The Valley will be run over 24 hours with the Manikato Stakes meeting on Friday night, 23rd October and the Cox Plate on Saturday afternoon, 24th October.

The Melbourne Cup will retain its iconic date on the first Tuesday in November, with the four-day Flemington Carnival to be held on Saturday, 31st October (Derby Day), Tuesday, 3rd November (Cup Day), Thursday, 5th November (Oaks Day) and Saturday, 7th November (Stakes Day).