Irish 1-2 in G1 Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Hurdle at Aintree

The 2026 Randox Grand National Festival got underway on Thursday afternoon with an Irish 1-2 in the opening Grade One Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Hurdle.

Mange Tout (Gordon Elliott/Jack Kennedy, 5-1) and Selma De Vary (Willie Mullins/Paul Townend, 9-4 favourite) fought out the finish if the two miles and one furlong contest, with the former prevailing by three-quarters of a length.

Successful trainer Gordon Elliott said of his filly:

“I thought he gave her a great ride. I thought winning or the losing of the race was done from the third-, fourth-last to the turn in. Jack had to ride to settle her – she was very keen at Leopardstown and he rode her to win rather than to settle her there, and it took its toll.

“It was hard not taking her to Cheltenham, because you want as many bullets as you can have, but now Cheltenham’s over I’m glad we kept her for here. Just the flatter track would suit her and she’s just got a bit of boot. Jack said she didn’t do a stroke in front, she was very idle.

“We thought we’d have her out early in the season for Down Royal – she was very keen there, but she’s a nice mare and she’ll jump a fence as well in time. That will be her for the year now – she’s not the biggest girl in the world.”

Winning jockey Jack Kennedy told ITV Racing:

“She was good. She can overrace a little bit, but I got a bit of cover on her today.

“She was still a bit keen but not as bad. She’s a big frame of a filly – she’s not small but she’s narrow, and I’d say bypassing Cheltenham helped.”

“She’ll definitely jump a fence and she probably has a bit of filling out to do, so she can be a nice mare.”

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