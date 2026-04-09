Koktail Divin and Darragh O’Keeffe Claim G1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase

Koktail Divin (3/1) was the second Irish-trained Grade 1 winner on day one of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe, the Henry de Bromhead-handled horse was a two and a quarter length winner over Blueking D’Oroux (22/1) in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase

The 1-2 favourite Lulamba, owned by Cork’s Joe and Marie Donnelly, unseated his rider Nico de Boinville at the 10th fence in the two and a half mile contest.

County Waterford winning trainer Henry de Bromhead said of his Grade 1 win this afternoon:

“It’s a great start to the meeting for us, I am delighted. Darragh was brilliant on him. I thought they went a real good gallop and our lad jumps amazing. I’m delighted for the Moloneys, who are great supporters of ours. It’s so good to get one here.

“I started to get a bit worried for a second (when the second came back at him) but it looks as if he was idling and he picked up again. It was relentless the whole way and they were all jumping so well. I’m delighted for everyone and it’s great for the horse.”

The victorious jockey, Darragh O’Keeffe, racing in Barry Moloney colours, gave a good insight following the race, admitting:

“We always felt he was up to Grade One standard, and it just took us a couple of runs to figure him out. He was very impressive at Leopardstown, we gave the Grade One at Cheltenham a go and we learned plenty about him that day. I think it was huge credit to the horse to come back today after having a grueler in the Brown Advisory. It was a good performance, and his jumping was superb again today.

“I jumped out nice and handy away and I said, wherever I am, I’m just going to get into a rhythm. I couldn’t really hear a whole lot going round, but I could just hear the commentators saying – there was gasp or something – and I knew Lulumba was disappearing from my inside. He was following Harry, so I just kept my horse in a rhythm.

“He was a bit idle even when he jumped the second last, which showed he’s still a bit raw. As soon as he heard the other horse coming to him again, I could feel him picking up. I’m delighted to get a Grade One winner here at Aintree – it’s a special meeting and it’s great for the owners, the Maloneys, and I’m very grateful to everyone.”

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