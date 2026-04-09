HomeGAALondon v Mayo Preview, Team News, Betting and Prediction – Connacht 2026
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London v Mayo Preview, Team News, Betting and Prediction – Connacht 2026

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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London v Mayo Preview, Team News, Betting and Prediction – Connacht SFC 2026

The 2026 Connacht Senior Football Championship gets under way in Ruislip on Saturday afternoon as London welcome Mayo to McGovern Park, and all the early signs point towards the visitors making a winning start.

Mayo enter the championship in a strong place after finishing third in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League, winning five of their seven games. London, by contrast, finished sixth in Division 4, leaving a huge gulf between the teams heading into this Connacht quarter-final.

That gap is reflected in both the history of this fixture and in the betting market. Mayo have won each of the last five championship meetings between the counties, including the 2013 Connacht final and a 2016 quarter-final clash. London will hope that home surroundings and championship intensity keep them competitive for periods, but this is a very tall order.

London v Mayo recent championship meetings

  • 2016: Mayo 2-16 London 0-9
  • 2013: Mayo 5-11 London 0-10
  • 2011: Mayo 0-19 London 2-10 aet
  • 2006: Mayo 1-18 London 0-8
  • 1996: Mayo 1-11 London 1-5

Mayo’s athleticism, pace through the middle and proven scoring ability should eventually make the difference. Even if London stay in touch for a while, the most likely outcome is Mayo pulling clear over the final 20 minutes.

Betting odds

  • London: 25/1
  • Draw: 35/1
  • Mayo: 1/100

The outright market offers little value given how short Mayo are. The smarter betting angle is likely to be on the winning margin, with Mayo expected to cover a sizeable handicap.

Prediction

London should battle honestly, but Mayo are operating at a far higher level and anything other than an away win would be a major shock.

Prediction: Mayo to win comfortably

Predicted score: London 0-11 Mayo 1-22

Next up: The winners will play Roscommon or New York in the Connacht semi-final.

Team News

London – TBA

Mayo – TBA

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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