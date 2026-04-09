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Sligo v Leitrim Preview, Betting, Team News and Prediction – Connacht

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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Sligo v Leitrim Preview, Betting and Prediction – Connacht SFC 2026

There is always a bit more edge when Sligo and Leitrim meet in championship football, and this latest Connacht quarter-final should again bring intensity and local rivalry to Markievicz Park.

Sligo will go in as favourites, having won the last three championship meetings between the counties, including a nine-point success in the Connacht championship in 2024. They also competed in Division 3 this year, while Leitrim were down in Division 4 and struggled for consistency.

Sligo finished fifth in Division 3 with three wins and four defeats, which was hardly spectacular, but it still compares favourably to Leitrim’s league return. Leitrim also won three games, but did so in Division 4 and finished seventh overall.

Derby games can produce surprises, and Leitrim will not lack heart, but Sligo appear to have the stronger platform. They look more likely to control the pace of the game and create enough scores to move on.

Sligo v Leitrim recent championship meetings

  • 2024: Sligo 0-15 Leitrim 0-6
  • 2022: Sligo 1-19 Leitrim 2-16 aet (Sligo won 4-3 on penalties)
  • 2016: Sligo 2-15 Leitrim 1-10
  • 2011: Leitrim 1-10 Sligo 0-10
  • 2005: Leitrim 1-11 Sligo 0-9

Betting odds

Sligo are start as favourites based on league level, home advantage and recent championship results. The betting is 1/16 or Sligo -8pts

Prediction

Leitrim should make a game of it, but Sligo look the more complete side and should have enough to come through.

Prediction: Sligo to win

Predicted score: Sligo 0-17 Leitrim 0-12

Next up: The winners will play Galway in the Connacht semi-final.

 

Team News

Sligo – TBC

Leitrim – TBC

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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