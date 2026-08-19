Maltese Cross wins Great Voltigeur for Haggas & Marquand

Maltese Cross (9/4) turned the tables on the Ballydoyle-trained colts in the Group 2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York on Wednesday afternoon.

Trained by William Haggas, Maltese Cross was second to Christmas Day in the Betfred Derby at Epsom in June, on ground that did not suit him.

This afternoon, with underfoot conditions more to his liking, the Sea The Stars colt beat Pierre Bonnard (100/30), third in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby in June, and his conqueror at Epsom, Christmas Day (6/4 favourite), by two lengths and two-and-a-quarter lengths respectively.

The winner, ridden by Tom Marquand, made smooth progress three furlongs from home, and then challenged the race leader, Christmas Day, the mount of Ryan Moore.

Pierre Bonnard was soon pushed to lead at the two-furlong pole by Wayne Lordan, as the race favourite, Christmas Day, began to weaken.

The George Waud-owned Maltese Cross was staying on best of the field inside the final furlong to run out a decisive winner, to add to his Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris success of last month.

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