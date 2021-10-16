Murphy wins third British Champions title in a row

2 total views, 2 views today

Irish jockey Oisin Murphy was crowned Britain’s Champion Jockey for the third year in a row at Ascot on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has racked up 153 wins since the championship started at Newmarket on May 1, two more than his closest pursuer William Buick who threw down a strong challenge in the closing weeks of the season.

Murphy, who is retained by Qatar Racing, is the third jockey this century to claim three consecutive titles, following fellow Irishmen Richard Hughes (2012-2014) and Kieren Fallon (2001-2003).

Highlights for Murphy have centred around star filly Alcohol Free. The duo captured the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, where Murphy was Top Jockey for the first time, before overcoming all-aged opposition in the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Murphy said: “I am over the moon and thrilled to get it across the line. Thank you to my family and everyone – I’ve got a massive support group.

“The last week I’ve had a lot of people on my side. Frankie Dettori has been there every day making sure my spirits are up and I was riding off instinct as normal which is key.

“You need to make every ride count and I was running out of opportunities. I held it together thankfully in the end.

“I think everyone knows that I am human and quite honest. But I need to do better and I don’t want any issues surrounding my career. Let’s just focus on riding winners and hopefully winning another jockeys’ championship.

“I’m 26-years-old so I think I will keep trying for a few more years. Horses are my life and I’m never happier than when I’m on the back of a horse. I’ve bought my showjumpers and they keep me busy too.

“Sheikh Fahad and Qatar Racing have a few horses to go to America for the Breeders’ Cup. There are lots of international races in Hong Kong and Japan coming up so I will be busy.

“William [Buick] was getting a lot more support than I was in the last couple of weeks and the likes of Ed Walker, Hughie Morrison, Andrew Balding and Saeed bin Suroor have been amazing, so thanks to them.”

