Aidan O’Brien has a strong hand of six horses that will run in the Investec English Derby on Saturday at Epsom. The race will see 16 horses for the right to win one of biggest races in flat racing.

Ed Walker will have the favourite (English King). He won at Lingfield Derby Trial and will be the mount of Frankie Dettori. The Italian jockey will be looking for his third Derby win having won aboard Authotized in 2007 and Golden Horn in 2015.

Aidan O’Brien runs six in the race and will pose a significant threat to the market principles. The Wexford man is looking for his 8th Derby success. He had 7 entries but Armory was removed for the list of entries. Russian Emperor is O’Brien’s best chance, at least according to the odds. Mogul also runs here who finished fourth in the King Edward Stakes. Irish 2,000 Guineas Runner Up Vatican City has also strong credentials. Amhran na Bhfiann, Serpentine and Mythical are complete the hopefuls from the Ballydoyle yard.

William Muir has Pyledriver running who won the King Edward VII Stakes, albeit surprisingly. Mohican Heights also runs for the David Simcock yard. Paul Cole has a runner in the race with Khalifa Sat. Jessie Harrington has Golden Maze in the race, with Hugo Palmer running Emissary, Ralph Beckett running Max Vega and John Gosden with Worthily.

The Oaks will see a field of eight go to post. Aidan O’Brien runs three in the race with Love, Passion and Ennistymon. John Gosden runs Frankly Darling, whom is a daughter of the great Frankel. Her trainer Mr John Gosden is looking for his fourth win in 7 seasons in the oaks. Tiempo Vuela also runs for yard. Roger Varian has two runners in the race with Queen Daenerys and Gold Wand.

It’s promises to be an exciting weekend for sure.